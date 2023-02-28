Home » news » Washingtons Kristaps Porzingis Knee Out Tonight Vs The Hawks Its His Second Game In A Row Out With Knee Soreness

Main Page

Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out tonight vs the Hawks, it’s his second game in a row out with knee soreness

Updated 16 seconds ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

At two games under .500 (30-32), the Washington Wizards are tenth in the Eastern Conference. If the playoffs started today they would be the last team in and would be playing the Raptors in a one-game series. Luckily, they still have 22 games left in the regular season to try and get above tenth or retain that spot. The Wizards are on the road tonight vs the Atlanta Hawks and will be without Kristaps Porzingis due to knee soreness for the second straight game. 

He was downgraded to out today after there was a chance that he did play. Porzingis has played in 51 of the Wizards’ 60 games this season and is leading the team in scoring (22.8) points per. Expect to see Daniel Gafford or Deni Avdija in the starting in place of the one-time all-star.

NBA betting sites have the Wizards at (+50000) to win the Finals this season.

Porzingis to miss his second straight game in a row with knee soreness

In 51 games played and started for the Wizards this season, Porzingis is averaging (22.8) points, (8.6) rebounds, (2.5) steals, and (1.5) blocks. He’s also shooting a career-high (.487) percent from the field this year as well. Porzingis last played on 2/25 vs the Knicks, but missed Sunday’s game vs Chicago and will also be out tonight vs the Hawks.

The Wizards lost 102-82 with Porzingis out on Sunday and Bradley Beal’s 18 points were the most scored by any Washington player that night. At tenth in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards are barley clinging onto a playoff spot. They are just half a game ahead of the Chicago Bulls.

Currently, the team is 4-6 in their last ten and are on a small two-game win streak. Washington will look to bounce back from the bad loss they took on Sunday. Porzingis will get another chance on Thursday to possibly suit up against the Toronto Raptors.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now