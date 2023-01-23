Home » news » Wizards Kristaps Porzingis Sprained Left Ankle Week To Week

Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis (sprained left ankle) week-to-week

Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (sprained left ankle injury) week-to-week
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis is listed as week-to-week on the injury report due to a sprained left ankle. Porzingis, 27, sustained the injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s 138-118 win over the Orlando Magic.

Through 41 starts this season, the seventh-year player is averaging 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. Plus, he’s shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.8% outside the arc.

Referring to some NBA betting sites, the Wizards have sixth-lowest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers greater odds to make the playoffs.

In the third quarter, Porzingis was spotted limping off the court towards the tunnel. “It’s tough, we had to go through a few bumps and bruises,” said Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. “I don’t think it’s too bad, but fingers crossed.”

Porzingis ended his performance with 17 points, six boards, and one block in 23 minutes of action. He finished 3-of-10 (30%) shooting from the floor and a perfect 10-of-10 (100%) at the foul line.

Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) is listed as questionable against Mavericks on Tuesday

Furthermore, this was Bradley Beal’s second game back from a hamstring injury. With Porzingis out and Beal not yet at full strength, Washington is in a rough spot. Over halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Wizards are averaging 112.5 points per game, which ranks 23rd overall.

To add to the aforementioned statistics, the Wizards are allowing 113.3 points per contest, ranking 15th in the league. Their defensive efficiency rating (1.105) sits at the 14th spot. During Beal’s absence, Porzingis was leading the team in points, boards, and blocks.

On Nov. 28, in Washington’s 142-127 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Latvian baller recorded a career-high 41 points in 31 minutes as a starter. Along with logging four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks, Porzingis shot 12-of-18 (66.7%) from the field and 6-of-10 (60%) beyond the arc.

Two days later, in the Wizards’ 113-107 loss versus the Brooklyn Nets, the center grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds in 38 minutes played. He scored 27 points on 57.1% shooting from the floor as well.

For Tuesday night’s road game against the Dallas Mavericks, Porzingis is listed as questionable. However, his status will downgrade to out soon. Washington is 8-16 away, 11-20 as an underdog, and 20-26 overall this season. The team ranks 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

