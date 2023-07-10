Main Page
WATCH: Bulls’ Zach LaVine Hit Home Run At MLB’s 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Watch Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine hit an impressive home run at MLB’s 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in T-Mobile Park in Seattle over the weekend. Felix Hernandez’s team battled Jennie Finch’s team.
During the third inning, Foreign Tech belted a double to left field. While LaVine was on deck, singer JoJo Siwa hit a single to third baseman Skylar Astin, who failed to tag out Tech.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Chicago Bulls hold 22nd-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn Nets. Watch the video below.
Zach LaVine in the @MLB Celebrity Game looking like Bo Jackson @whitesox 👀pic.twitter.com/Y8vpbIrj1N
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 9, 2023
Team Finch trailed 13-6 with runners on first and third. With Seattle Mariners legend Bret Boone on the mound, LaVine stepped to the plate and smashed one over the right-field softball fence, hitting a three-run home run.
The two-time All-Star also robbed former Mariners centerfielder Mike Cameron of a potential dinger. The three-time Gold Glove recipient drove the ball to deep left-center. Zach then tracked the ball and caught it to make the play, sending centerfielder Howie Mandel to the ground in the process.
Watch Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine hit home run at MLB’s 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game for Team Finch
Although Boone let one slip away against LaVine, the former second baseman was still named MVP. Team Felix won 21-19 over Team Finch.
Other stars featured at MLB’s 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game include Joel McHale, Chloe Kim, Donovan Mitchell, Jennie Finch, Felix Hernandez, and Ryan Howard.
In the fifth inning, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell hit a two-run home run as well.
To watch more NBA-related miscellaneous videos, go to the main page.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- NBA center Frank Kaminsky just married “SportsCenter” anchor who was recently fired by ESPN
- NBA insiders report that the Trail Blazers are an in ‘urgent process’ to send Damian Lillard to the Heat
- WATCH: Bulls’ Zach LaVine Hit Home Run At MLB’s 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
- LeBron James jokingly tells Gregg Popovich that he’ll invite him to their next wine dinner after his 5-year, $80 million contract extension
- The Indiana Pacers have shown reported interest in a trade for Toronto’s Pascal Siakam this offseason
-
Main Page 3 days ago
Hawks, Dejounte Murray agree to a four-year, $120 million extension
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Washington’s Kyle Kuzma has ‘plenty of momemtum’ as a trade target for the Sacramento Kings
-
Main Page 4 days ago
Jeanie Buss left Shaquille O’Neal off her list of Top 5 most important Lakers
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
League insiders say unrestricted free agent Max Strus has been linked to three Eastern Conference teams