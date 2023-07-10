Watch Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine hit an impressive home run at MLB’s 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in T-Mobile Park in Seattle over the weekend. Felix Hernandez’s team battled Jennie Finch’s team.

During the third inning, Foreign Tech belted a double to left field. While LaVine was on deck, singer JoJo Siwa hit a single to third baseman Skylar Astin, who failed to tag out Tech.

Zach LaVine in the @MLB Celebrity Game looking like Bo Jackson @whitesox 👀pic.twitter.com/Y8vpbIrj1N — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 9, 2023



Team Finch trailed 13-6 with runners on first and third. With Seattle Mariners legend Bret Boone on the mound, LaVine stepped to the plate and smashed one over the right-field softball fence, hitting a three-run home run.

The two-time All-Star also robbed former Mariners centerfielder Mike Cameron of a potential dinger. The three-time Gold Glove recipient drove the ball to deep left-center. Zach then tracked the ball and caught it to make the play, sending centerfielder Howie Mandel to the ground in the process.

Although Boone let one slip away against LaVine, the former second baseman was still named MVP. Team Felix won 21-19 over Team Finch.

Other stars featured at MLB’s 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game include Joel McHale, Chloe Kim, Donovan Mitchell, Jennie Finch, Felix Hernandez, and Ryan Howard.

In the fifth inning, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell hit a two-run home run as well.

