Watch Terrell Davis, an NFL Hall of Fame running back, offer his two cents on Nikola Jokic’s NBA legacy in the GOAT (greatest of all time) conversation, if the Denver Nuggets defeat the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.

However, the three-time Pro Bowler hopes to purchase different seats. “He’s up there already,” Davis told TMZ Sports, “and this would only cement his place in the greatest athletes to ever come out of Denver.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Nuggets are the odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Some sportsbooks are giving Nikola Jokic the best odds to win Finals MVP. Watch the video below.

Furthermore, Terrell Davis found himself in the middle of Heat fans’ celebrations late in the fourth quarter of Denver’s 111-108 loss at Ball Arena in Game 2 this past Sunday night. “Different seats, though,” Davis added.

“When you bring a city its only championship, you’re going to be held to a really, really high place there. And, I think Jokic is on his way.” Davis knows a thing or two about hard work and winning championships.

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound former NFL running back helped the Denver Broncos win Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII. He was named Super Bowl XXXII MVP in Denver’s 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers after rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.

The five-time All-NBA member finished his Game 2 outing with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in 42 minutes played. Jokic shot 16-of-28 (57.1%) from the floor and knocked down two 3s as well. Of course, the Nuggets are 0-3 this postseason when Jokic scores 40 or more points. Denver is 13-1 when the eight-year veteran scores fewer than 40. Those three losses in 40-point games are tied for the most by any player in a postseason in NBA history. To watch other miscellaneous NBA videos, go to the main page.

