Who is Bilal Coulibaly? Considered the second-best French prospect in upcoming draft you know nothing about

Updated 21 mins ago
While Victor Wembanyama is the unquestioned first pick in this Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft, he’s not the only French prospect who is expected for a future of greatness in the NBA. His own teammate with club Metropolitans 92 has been escalating up the draft boards over the course of this year, as so many eyes have been stuck on the No. 1 projected prospect. 

We are talking about Bilal Coulibaly, another teenager ready for adulthood in the NBA. The 18-year-old, who is listed as a six-foot-seven athlete, has been rocking the French basketball league by helping his squad reach the Finals of the competition.

Although both him and Wembanyama lost the championship series against AS Monaco, they gained the experience to compete abroad. Now, Coulibaly is considered a bona fide first-round candidate awaiting June 22’s NBA Draft.

Check out some of his most impressive highlights from this past campaign in France:

