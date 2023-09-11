Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in New York City on Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick; her net worth, WNBA earnings, and Instagram are featured here. Find out everything we know about Porter’s girlfriend.

Gondrezick, 26, was born and raised in Benton Harbor, Michigan. The 5-foot-9 guard attended Benton Harbor High School, where she was named 2016 Michigan Miss Basketball and Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year.

Her mom served as an assistant coach. During her senior year, Gondrezick averaged 40.5 points per game and graduated as the No. 2 scorer in Michigan girls’ history (2,827 points).

She played college basketball at the University of Michigan (2016-17 season) and West Virginia University (2017-20). Gondrezick made 72 starts in 92 games across four seasons.

Kevin Porter Jr. began dating Kysre Gondrezick in 2022.

In 28 starts of her senior season (2020-21) at West Virginia, she averaged career highs of 19.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 37.3 minutes per game. Along with logging 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest, the guard shot 42.1% from the floor and a career-best 36.4% beyond the arc.

Additionally, Gondrezick finished fifth in points (546) during her senior season in the Big 12, third in assists (125), seventh in steals (47), third in 3-pointers (64), and second in minutes played (1,045). She was then named to the first-team All-Big 12.

Following her NCAA career, she was selected fourth overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA Draft. However, she made only 19 appearances off the bench with the Fever in her rookie 2021 season.

Her last game with Indiana was July 11, 2021, before taking a personal leave to grieve the death of her father. On Jan. 18, 2022, Gondrezick was waived by Indiana. Although she joined the Chicago Sky for the 2022 training camp, the guard was waived on May 4 and did not make the final roster for opening night.

More importantly, Gondrezick is the daughter of late former NBA player Grant Gondrezick and Lisa Harvey. Her father played college basketball at Pepperdine, and Lisa won a national title at Louisiana Tech. As a matter of fact, her sister played women’s basketball for the Michigan State Spartans.

Kysre Gondrezick’s Net Worth: $2.1 million

Moreover, Gondrezick’s net worth in 2023 is reportedly $2.1 million. The average WNBA salary for the 2020-21 season was $120,648. In April 2021, she signed a three-year, $220,067 contract with the Indiana Fever.

In 2022, the average WNBA salary for a player was $102,751. Of course, the average salary for a player in the 2023 season is $147,745, according to Queen Ballers Club. There are now 21 players making $200,000 or more per year.

According to Spotrac, Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young is the highest-paid WNBA player in 2023, earning an average contract salary of $252,450. Not to mention, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale has an average contract salary of $241,984.

Kysre Gondrezick’s WNBA Earnings: $230,538

After Gondrezick was selected fourth overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA Draft, she signed a three-year $220,067 contract. In February 2022, she inked a one-year, $60,471 deal with the Chicago Sky.

Former Sky general manager and head coach James Wade was excited to work with Gondrezick. “Kysre is still a developing, young player in this league, so we want to give her the chance to show how much she’s developed between year one and year two,” Wade said.

Nonetheless, Chicago waived Gondrezick in May 2022. On July 1, 2023, Wade stepped down from his positions as head coach and general manager of the Sky to take an assistant coach position with the Toronto Raptors.

Kysre Gondrezick’s Instagram: @kysrerae

Furthermore, Gondrezick’s personal Instagram account is @kysrerae. She’s made 23 posts and has over 384,000 followers. For her 26th birthday a few months ago on July 27, the former WNBA player wrote, “cheers to 26” as her caption text for a photo on the social media site.

At the moment, her fans are offering their support. So, what is she doing as of September 2023? Now that she’s out of the WNBA, Gondrezick is reportedly working as an actor and model. Likewise, her X/Twitter account handle is @KysreRae. She has over 112,700 followers on X.

Will Kysre Gondrezick continue to date Kevin Porter Jr. after he allegedly assaulted her? Stay tuned.

