Wilt Chamberlain’s Leather Disco Suit to be Sold at Auction, Bids Start at $20,000
Wilt Chamberlain’s two-piece leather disco suit is on the block at SCP Auctions, and bids start at $20,000. “This lot offers one of the most unique items in the sports memorabilia realm in this Wilt Chamberlain personally owned and heavily worn two-piece disco suit from the 1970s,” the description reads.
“The full leather suit is one-of-a-kind and certainly large enough to fit Wilt’s 7-foot-1 frame. Both the blazer and the suit bottoms are affixed with horse hair and feather tassels for extra flair.”
The blazer and pants are in “wearable condition” and come with horse hair and feather tassels attached. Of course, the designer used stones and leather instead of buttons. The leather disco suit has yet to receive a single bid.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold seventh-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.
The NBA Hall of Famer donned the suit at the Inglewood Forum, Playboy Mansion, and on the cover of his autobiography, “The Possible Dream.” Not to mention, the suit was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
“This suit certainly aligns with Chamberlain’s larger-than-life attitude,” SCP said, “and can be photo-matched to multiple images of Wilt enjoying the nightlife in the 70s.”
SCP acquired the disco suit from a private owner who obtained it at auction in the early 2000s.
Furthermore, Chamberlain claimed to have slept with 20,000 women. The Big Dipper also played the antagonist in the 1984 Arnold Schwarzenegger film, Conan the Destroyer. After checking out the leather disco suit, everything now makes sense.
In other news, Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals jersey is expected to sell for over $4 million at Sotheby’s online auction house. Also, online bidding for the Los Angeles Lakers jersey will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. ET.
Additionally, the current record sale for a Chamberlain sports memorabilia item is $1.79 million. It was for a jersey worn during his rookie 1959-60 season with the Philadelphia Warriors.
Wilt Chamberlain’s jersey—worn as the @Lakers clinched their first ever title in Los Angeles—is headed to auction at #SothebysNewYork. Find out more: https://t.co/9wp9JFB75R pic.twitter.com/ma9ywVSoUK
— Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) August 2, 2023
“On May 7, 1972, this gold Los Angeles Lakers jersey was worn as Wilt Chamberlain, nursing a broken hand sustained in the prior game of the 1972 NBA Finals, clinched his second and final NBA championship, the first ever championship for the Los Angeles Lakers, and his sole NBA Finals MVP award,” the auction description reads.
Playing with a broken hand in Game 5 of the 1972 NBA Finals, Chamberlain recorded 24 points and 29 rebounds against the New York Knicks while shooting 10-of-14 (71.4%) from the field in 47 minutes as a starter. Not to mention, the 7-footer went on to win his only Finals MVP award.
“This jersey holds an extraordinarily significant place in the history of Los Angeles, not only adorned by the man many consider to be the greatest player ever to step on the court, but as a relic from one of the greatest franchises in sports history,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles.
