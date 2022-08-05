Home » news » Wizards Kristaps Porzingis And Girlfriend Laura Vizla Share France Photos

Main Page

Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis and girlfriend Laura Vizla share France photos

James Foglio profile picture

Updated

49 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis and girlfriend Laura Vizla share France photos
USA Today Network

Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis and girlfriend Laura Vizla shared photos of their trip to Paris, France on Instagram. Laura posted an image of her hugging Kristaps in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the caption box, translated from Latvian, she posted: “Today I sing to myself in a ‘small picture frame’ all dreams come true!”

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis and girlfriend Laura Vizla share France photos

In September 2021, Porzingis went public with his relationship with Vizla. The couple first met in Ibiza, Spain during the summer of 2019. Porzingis approached her. After talking back and forth for a while, the 7’3″ baller asked her out.

Unlike most celebrity relationships, the couple kept their love under the radar for several months. The sixth-year NBA player prefers his privacy.

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis and girlfriend Laura Vizla share Paris photos

Furthermore, the couple enjoyed their time together at Casa Malca, a luxury hotel in Talum, Mexico, back in April. Porzingis posted images of their trip on his Instagram page. According to Booking.com, the average price for a room at Casa Malca is $900 per day. It’s nothing the Wizards forward can’t afford.

Who is Laura Lizla?

So, who is Laura Vizla? She is a former dancer and cheerleader for the “VEF Riga” basketball club. The team is based in Riga, Latvia. Per multiple sources, Vizla is only 5’5″ and weighs about 110 lbs.

She practiced rhythmic gymnastics for four years prior to pursuing cheerleading. Besides modeling, Vizla also enjoys entertaining people.

Three days ago, on Instagram, Porzingis uploaded a video of him playing basketball with a couple of friends at a European gym. In the caption of his post, he typed, “Tuning up the season.”

Kristaps Porzingis is now with the Wizards

In the 2021-22 NBA season, in 51 games played, Porzingis averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

The Liepaja, Latvia native played 34 games with the Mavericks before the team traded him and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Wizards for Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie.

On March 30, in the Wizards’ 127-110 win over the Magic, the forward scored a season-high 35 points in 29 minutes played.

More news stories related to Kristaps Porzingis and Laura Vizla are on the main page.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now