Wizards vs Lakers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Washington Wizards are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 8 EST. This game will be played in Washington at the Capital One Arena. Los Angeles will be coming into this one as the number nine seed in the Western Conference with a 29-40 record, while the Washington Wizards will be coming in at 29-39 and the number 11 seed in the Eastern Conference. Both teams are going to be coming into this one on a losing streak as the Lakers have lost their last three and the Wizards have lost their last five.

Lakers vs Wizards – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers

📊 Record: Wizards(29-39), Lakers(29-40)

📅 Date: March 19th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena

🎲 Odds: Wizards(-1.5), Lakers(+1.5)

Lakers vs Wizards Odds

The Wizards and the Lakers are set to meet on Saturday. Neither team has been playing great basketball lately, and both really need this win to help secure a playoff spot in their respective conferences.

Lakers vs Wizards Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Lakers Injuries

Wayne Ellington out

Carmelo Anthony out

Talen-Horton Tucker questionable

Anthony Davis out

Kendrick Nunn out

Wizards Injuries

Bradley Beal out

Lakers vs Wizards Preview

Lakers, It’s Make Or Break Time

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been a complete letdown. This team is currently in ninth place of the Western Conference and are 29-40.

Everybody thought that they’d potentially play better after the All-Star break, but that has certainly not been the case as they’re 2-8 in their last 10 games. They’re going to be coming into this one after an embarrassing loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Los Angeles lost by 20 in this game, as LeBron James led the way with only 19 points.

On the season, the Lakers have the 24th rated net rating, the 25th rated offensive rating, and the 18th rated defensive rating.

Wizards, Similar To LA

The Washington Wizards are another team that’s had a disappointing season. Due to the Bradley Beal injury, they decided to trade away a few of their pieces during the trade deadline to try to retool around him when he does return next season.

Washington is going to be coming into this one losing five games in a row. It looks like their playoff hopes might be down the drain if this keeps up.

They will be coming into this one after losing to the Denver Nuggets 127-109 in their most recent game on Wednesday. But, Washington will be coming into this one on a back-to-back, as they take on the New York Knicks on Friday.

NBA Betting Trends — Lakers vs Wizards

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Lakers Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

28-41 ATS this season.

Wizards Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

26-40-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Lakers vs Wizards

For this game, I think I’m going to go with the Los Angeles Lakers to win outright. I hate putting my money on the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Washington Wizards have been just as worse, if not worse than the Lakers have been during the past few weeks.

If Los Angeles is going to want to solidify a playoff spot down the stretch, they’re really going to have to start waking up. I don’t necessarily think that is going to happen, but I do think they win this one.

