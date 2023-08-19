WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu contacted the Las Vegas Police Department after she noticed her custom “Sabrina 1s” shoes were missing at Michelob ULTRA Arena, where the New York Liberty lost 88-75 to the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night.

However, the sneakers were missing prior to tip-off. Ionescu debuted her signature Oregon Ducks sneakers on Tuesday in the final of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup against the Aces at the same arena in Las Vegas.

“Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena… Please just bring me my insoles back. RIP to my Sabrina 1s,” the two-time All-Star wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ionescu, 25, posted two photos of her custom shoes. One of the pics featured the “Thanks Uncle Phil” shoes, which is a tribute to Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who is a University of Oregon alumnus.

Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena…

Please just bring me my insoles back 😩

RIP to my Sabrina 1s pic.twitter.com/LaBwa4jkMR — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) August 17, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i)



Moreover, the other photo showcases green and yellow sneakers, with the word “QUACK” visible on the side of the shoe in yellow, honoring Ionescu’s alma mater whose athletic teams are named the Ducks. In other words, her sneakers are intrinsic value.

Of course, Ionescu signed an endorsement deal with Nike in April 2020. Her Sabrina 1s are scheduled to be released on Sept. 1. According to Nike, the retail price is set at $130 per pair. Nonetheless, eBay sellers are expected to list the shoes at $110.

“Sabrina Ionescu’s game is unique, hard to define and built with an undeniable craft,” the Nike description reads.

“Her signature shoe helps you unlock your versatility with a snappy forefoot Zoom Air and cloud-like React foam to help keep you energized.”

WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu has “Sabrina 1” sneakers stolen at one of the New York Liberty-Las Vegas Aces games this week at Michelob ULTRA Arena

Furthermore, Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello addressed the topic prior to New York’s matchup with the Aces on Thursday, saying that the insoles were more important. “She’s got some [other] shoes here,” Brondello said. “They travel with enough shoes.

“It was just about the insoles. Hopefully, they can be found. Keep the shoes but give the insoles back. She can get plenty of shoes. But we’re on the road, so it’s not like we can just get some insoles.”

Equally important, a spokesman for the LVMPD said that no arrests had been made and that the investigation into the matter is ongoing, as reported by TMZ Sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i)

Through 30 starts of the 2023 WNBA season, Ionescu is averaging 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steal, and 31.6 minutes per game while shooting 41.3% from the floor and a career-best 44.7% from 3-point range.

Additionally, in New York’s 116-107 win over Las Vegas on July 6, 2022, Ionescu recorded 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in 37 minutes of action. She became the first player to post the first 30-point triple-double in WNBA history.

On July 14, 2023, Ionescu scored 37 points in the WNBA 3-Point Contest, the highest in WNBA and NBA history. The 5-foot-11 guard broke the previous record of 31 set by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Not to mention, she made 25 of her final 27 attempts.

As a matter of fact, Ionescu is the NCAA all-time leader in career triple-doubles (26). The California native is also the Pac-12 Conference all-time leader in assists (1,091). She is the only NCAA Division I basketball player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds in a career as well.

The New York Liberty face the Connecticut Sun next Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

NBA Betting Content You May Like