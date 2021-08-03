Main Page
Kawhi Leonard’s next team odds – Knicks are favorites
Yesterday, news surfaced on social media concerning Kawhi Leonard opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and becoming an unrestricted free agent. Now, he could re-sign with the Clippers if general manager Michael Winger offers a larger contract, but Leonard is looking at offers from other teams. According to oddsmakers at BetOnline, there are eight potential teams he could sign to play for. These select teams are: New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.
In the 2020-21 NBA season, the 30-year-old small forward averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 52 games played with the Clippers. The five-time All-Star ranks seventh among active players in offensive rating (118.9). On July 9, 2019, Leonard signed a three-year contract with the Clippers. The two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP earned $34,379,100 last season, and he opted out of his $36,016,200 player option for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
Odds on Kawhi's team at the start of the regular season if he leaves the Clippers:
Knicks +200
Mavericks +250
Warriors +300
Suns +350
Raptors +400
Hornets +500
76ers +600
Wizards +1200 pic.twitter.com/ROiAOEleF8
— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) August 3, 2021
With +200 odds, the New York Knicks have the best odds of signing Leonard this offseason. Yesterday evening, the team re-signed point guard Derrick Rose, center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks. Rose will sign a three-year, $43 million contract, while Burks agreed to a three-year $30 million deal. Plus, Noel signed a three-year $32 million contract as well, and New York also signed Evan Fournier from the Boston Celtics. Despite these significant offseason moves, Leonard is an available option for general manager Scott Perry. Rose and Julius Randle would help compliment Leonard’s style of play. Per Spotrac, the team’s practical cap space is $44,017,950.
The Mavericks have the second best odds (+250) of landing Leonard. Their practical cap space is currently $33,554,217. Forward Dwight Powell’s contract expires after the 2022-23 season. Though, he is set to earn $11 million next season. Two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic signed a multiyear contract with Dallas on July 9, 2018. He is set to earn $10,174,391 next season.
The highest paid player, center/power forward Kristaps Porzingis, has a cap figure of $31,650,600. New Mavs general manager Nico Harrison can make a trade or two in the coming months to help clear up cap space for Kawhi, if owner Mark Cuban is interested in acquiring the player. The Clippers would prefer a sign-and-trade option.
Furthermore, the Golden State Warriors have the third best odds (+300) at the top of the list. Contrary to what the odds show, Leonard signing with the Warriors would be quite the shocker. Then again, what if general manager Bob Myers decides to sign Kawhi only to trade him months later during the 2021-22 season? This happens a lot in the NBA. In addition to pursuing top-level talent during free agency, Golden State fans have to show concern over the salary cap.
Point guard Stephen Curry has a cap figure of $45,780,966, the highest on the team. Shooting guard Klay Thompson also has a cap figure of $37.980,720. Due to his past few seasons of sustaining major injuries, the possibility of Thompson tearing his ACL again has to be a thought in the back of everyone’s mind. Additionally, the Warriors have not made the playoffs since the 2018-19 season. Kawhi is interested in joining a dependable contender.
If GM Bob Myers refuses to offer a large sum to Leonard, needless to say, it is doubtful he will choose to sign with the Warriors. Regarding the high contract demands, the same can be said about the Mavericks and Knicks. Reports from different news sites suggested that Kawhi was frustrated with the Clippers’ medical staff. This latest news would explain why he might be searching for offers from other teams right now. Not to mention, during the Clippers-Jazz matchup of the second-round series of the playoffs, Leonard suffered a partial right ACL tear. Fortunately, this will not ward off interested teams who want to sign the player. He is a valuable asset. To add to this, there is no timetable for his return from injury.
Headlines
Knicks team news: Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to re-sign, add Evan Fournier
The New York Knicks will re-sign point guard Derrick Rose and sign former Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier. Rose is expected to sign a three-year, $43 million contract. On February 8, 2021, Rose was traded by the Detroit Pistons to the Knicks for Dennis Smith and a 2021 second-round draft pick. The 32-year-old point guard earned $7,682,926 this past season. In the 2020-21 NBA season, in 50 games played, the three-time All-Star averaged 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. His field goal shooting percentage was also 47 percent. After finishing 41-31 (.569) last season, the Knicks qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Additionally, Fournier will sign a four-year deal that is worth up to $78 million. Last season with the Celtics, the shooting guard/small forward averaged 17.1 points, three rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 42 games played. He also shot 45.7 percent from the field. However, he also missed a number of games last season due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. On March 25, 2021, Fournier was traded by the Orlando Magic to the Boston Celtics for Jeff Teague. The St. Maurice, France native is set to earn $17,450,000 next season, so this is a pricey decision for New York.
Free agent G Derrick Rose has agreed to a three-year, $43M deal to return to the New York Knicks, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021
Free agent Evan Fournier has agreed to a four-year deal that could be worth as much as $78M with the New York Knicks, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021
Free agent C Nerlens Noel is returning to the New York Knicks on a three-year, $32M contract, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Tom Thibodeau keeps his rim protector.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021
In addition to these aforementioned offseason moves, the Knicks are re-signing free agent center Nerlens Noel. The 27-year-old center signed a three-year, $32 million contract. In 64 games played last season, he averaged 5.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and a field goal percentage of 61.4 percent. His defensive rating was 101.2 last season, ranking second overall in the league. Noel is a vital asset for acquiring rebounds and protecting the rim.
On November 25, 2020, he signed a one-year, $5 million contract as a free agent with New York. Plus, free agent guard Alec Burks has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to remain in the Empire State. In 49 games played last season, Burks averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. On November 22, 2020, he signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Knicks. While Burks lacks notable NBA accolades, he is a solid contributor for any contending team.
Regarding the team’s salary cap, Julius Randle has a cap figure of $21,780,000, leading all other players on the active roster. According to the 2021-22 luxury tax totals, New York has $71,957,769 available in current luxury tax space. The salary cap maximum has been confirmed by the NBA for the 2021-22 season. The amount is $112,414,000. Nevertheless, referencing the salary cap maximum, the team is over the cap right now by $14,724,012. The organization’s future trade moves and cuts this offseason will help improve their situation.
Headlines
Hawks trade news: Trae Young signs extension worth up to $207 million
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has agreed to a five-year, $207 million designated rookie maximum extension deal. However, there is one important incentive to this contract. If the All-Star guard is selected to one of the three All-NBA teams, the 30 percent escalator clause in his contract would guarantee the $172 million base pay would increase to as much as $207 million. Plus, the five-year deal includes an early termination option at the end of the fourth season. Based on the 22-year-old guard’s current contract, he earned $6,571,800 last season and is set to make $8,326,471 next season. His new contract will begin for the 2022-23 season and end after the 2026-27 season.
Furthermore, Young helped the 2020-21 Hawks finish 41-31 (.569), ranking first in the Southeast Division and fifth overall in the Eastern Conference. This was the first time in three seasons the Hawks made the playoffs. In the 2020-21 season, in 63 games played, Young averaged 25.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. He also shot 43.8 percent from the field. Moreover, although Young ranked third in the league in turnovers (261) last season, he led the league in made free throws in the regular season (484).
https://t.co/sJC30eFW4i pic.twitter.com/9KP6i3i46O
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021
After the regular season, Young’s success on the stat sheet led to fans wondering just how deep into the playoffs he could carry his team. Expectations were low after the Hawks defeated the New York Knicks in five games of the first round of the playoffs. Against the favored Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals, he scored a total of 203 points in this series, averaging 29 points, 2.6 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game in 39.6 minutes played per game. The fifth-seeded Hawks went on to upset the first-seeded 76ers on the road in Game 7.
Unfortunately for Atlanta’s fanbase, the team’s underdog story came to an end, after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Hawks four games to two in the Eastern Conference Finals. In the 2018 NBA Draft, Young was selected fifth by the Dallas Mavericks. Though, the Mavs traded him and a 2019 first-round pick to the Hawks for Slovenian guard Luka Doncic. Thus far, this trade has worked out terrific for both organizations. Regarding the salary cap, Atlanta has $67,645,709 available in cap space. Their current luxury tax space is $4,154,466.
Headlines
Team USA defeat Spain to move on to the Olympic semi-finals
Team USA survived a first-half scare to beat Spain for the fourth Olympics in succession last night. The 95-81 win ensures the American team will now move onto the semi-finals in Tokyo.
It wasn’t all plain sailing for the hotly-tipped American outfit, though: at one point in the second quarter, Spain held an 11 point advantage over their opponents, leading 40-29, thanks to a great all-around performance from Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio.
Rubio would finish up as the game’s top points scorer with 38 points to his name, hitting 8/8 from the free-throw line.
Ultimately, the fine performance from Rubio wasn’t to be enough though. The remaining four players who started the game for Spain had issues finding the hoop, amassing just 8 points between them. The usually reliable Spanish 3-point shooters never got going either, finishing up with just 7/23.
Inspired Kevin Durant performance ensures team USA make the Olympic semi-final draw
With this level of shooting profligacy on full display throughout, it was little surprise when the defending Olympic champions started to take back control towards the end of the second quarter, leveling things up at 43-43 just before the break.
It was Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant who was the main thorn in Spanish sides. His 29 point haul led the American team in scoring. Durant went 5/5 from the free-throw line and chipped in with a tied-game high 4/7 attempts from downtown to boot.
The third and fourth quarter was much more like the one-way traffic expected: inspired by Durant – and an excellent cameo from the Milwaukee Bucks Jrue Holiday (13 points; 5 assists) – team US won out 95-81.
Durant was clearly impressed with his country’s second-half transformation, stating as much in the post-match interview:
“We drove it to the rim at the end of the second,” said Durant, “and were able to get our rhythm back a little bit,”
“I like how we played from the end of the second quarter all the way up to finish the game and that’s how winners play ball.”
Times & dates for the remaining quarter-final and upcoming semi-final Olympic basketball games
Team USA’s Olympics next opponents will be either Argentina or Australia, with the two sides scheduled to go head-to-head in their quarter-final clash today at 08:00 EST.
The first Olympic basketball semi-final is set for this Thursday, August 5, at the Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo at 1.15 pm local time (or Thursday, 00.15 am EST) and will feature Team USA vs. Argentina/ Australia.
Dallas Mavericks star Luca Doncic, ensured the Slovenians made the semi-finals, with a near-triple double: 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, as his team defeated Germany 94-70. Doncic’s team will now duke it out with France in the other semi-final contest later that same day (Thursday). The game is set to tip-off at 8.00 pm local time (07.00 EST).
Trending Now
-
Headlines1 week ago
NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz considering trade offers for Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft
-
Main Page6 days ago
Team USA vs. Czech Republic – Preview, Prediction, & Betting Picks
-
NBA2 weeks ago
2021-22 NBA Futures Odds: All of the Odds for the 2022 Season Championship
-
Headlines6 days ago
NBA releases schedule for Summer League 2021