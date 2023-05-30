According to the latest 2023 NBA Finals MVP odds, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (-400) is the top betting favorite to win the award. Per the BetOnline sportsbook, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler (+335) has second-shortest odds, followed by Jamal Murray (+1200) and Bam Adebayo (+2500).

2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds: Nikola Jokic Opens As Betting Favorite

NBA Player Odds Play Nikola Jokic -400 Jimmy Butler +335 Jamal Murray +1200 Bam Adebayo +2500 Tyler Herro +6600 Michael Porter Jr. +8000 Aaron Gordon +8000 Gabe Vincent +10000 Bruce Brown +15000 Kyle Lowry +15000 Max Strus +20000 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope +25000

Nikola Jokic (-400)

Nikola Jokic is the MVP runner-up to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, so this should explain why the five-time All-Star is the betting favorite to win the 2023 NBA Finals MVP award. Through 15 starts this postseason, Jokic is averaging 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 38.9 minutes per game.

The two-time MVP winner is also shooting 53.8% from the floor and 47.4% beyond the arc. In Denver’s 129-124 second-round Game 4 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the eight-year veteran scored a playoff career-high 53 points in 40 minutes of action.

Jokic has recorded an NBA-record eight triple-doubles this postseason. In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the 6-foot-11 center broke Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967 record for the most in a single postseason. In the regular season, the Nuggets star logged 58 double-doubles and 29 triples in 69 starts.

Jimmy Butler (+335)

Next, Jimmy Butler has second-best odds to win the 2023 NBA Finals MVP award. Through 17 appearances this postseason, the Heat forward is averaging 28.5 points, 7.0 boards, 5.7 assists, 2.1 steals, and 39.3 minutes per game. Butler is shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.6% outside the arc as well.

In the first round, the five-time All-Defensive member became the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 25 points on 50% shooting in six straight games to begin a postseason.

Butler joined LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Bernard King, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In Miami’s 119-114 first-round win in Game 4 over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat star scored a playoff career-high 56 points.

On Monday night, Butler was named Eastern Conference Finals MVP in Miami’s 103-84 win in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics. In the series, the Heat star averaged 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.6 steals.

Jamal Murray (+1200)

Additionally, Jamal Murray has third-shortest odds of winning NBA Finals MVP. In the WCF, the sixth-year guard scored 37 points in back-to-back wins against the Lakers in Games 2 and 3. Through 15 starts this postseason, the Kentucky product is averaging 27.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 39.1 minutes per game.

He’s also shooting 48% from the floor and 39.8% from deep. In Denver’s 122-113 first-round Game 2 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Murray posted 40 points in 39 minutes as a starter. It was his fifth 40-point playoff game, passing Alex English for the most in Nuggets history.

If the Nuggets defeat Miami in the 2023 NBA Finals, it’s difficult picturing any other player besides Jokic winning Finals MVP. However, anything could happen. If Jokic falls short of expectations, Murray will have a better chance to win. Injuries and suspensions are other known factors.

NBA Betting Content You May Like