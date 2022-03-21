Abilene Christian vs Ohio March Madness Odds, Preview and Expert Picks

For Monday night’s CBI Quarterfinals matchup, the unranked Abilene Christian Wildcats are aiming to upset the No. 3 Ohio Bobcats at Ocean Center; free March Madness picks are featured here. Abilene Christian is averaging 76.50 points per game. Continue reading for Wildcats vs Bobcats preview content.

Can Mark Sears and the Bobcats win over the Wildcats down in Florida? The sophomore guard is averaging 19.1 points and 4.1 assists per game this season. Ohio is 2-6 ATS in its previous eight games played on a Monday. Including the starting lineups, our top March Madness picks, injuries and betting trends are featured below.

Abilene Christian vs Ohio Game Information

🏀 Teams: Abilene Christian Wildcats | Ohio Bobcats

Abilene Christian Wildcats | Ohio Bobcats 📊 Record: Wildcats (24-10, 16-16-1 ATS) | Bobcats (25-9, 14-20 ATS)

Wildcats (24-10, 16-16-1 ATS) | Bobcats (25-9, 14-20 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Unavailable

Unavailable 🏟 Venue: Ocean Center; Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center; Daytona Beach, Florida 🎲 NCAA Odds: Wildcats pk (-113) | Bobcats pk (-107)

Abilene Christian vs Ohio | March Madness Picks and Betting Odds

All Abilene Christian vs Ohio betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Wildcats vs Bobcats Injuries | March Madness Picks

Abilene Christian Wildcats Injury Report

No reported injuries

Ohio Bobcats Injury Report

F Dwight Wilson III (out indefinitely)

Wildcats vs Bobcats Preview and News | March Madness Picks

Heading into tonight’s CBI Tournament contest, the Abilene Christian Wildcats will have to play almost perfect if they want to defeat the No. 3 Ohio Bobcats. The Wildcats finished 11-7 versus their WAC opponents. And, the team is 7-3 in its past 10 games played. On Sunday, in their 82-70 upset win over the No. 11 Troy Trojans, guard Coryon Mason led ACU in scoring with 19 points in 24 minutes played.

Furthermore, Cameron Steele supported Mason with 18 points and 7.0 rebounds in 19 minutes of action. While the Wildcats were just average at the free throw line, they did shoot 9-for-25 (36%) from 3-point range. Now, the team is 6-6 away, 14-3 at home, 4-1 at a neutral site and 3-2 ATS at a neutral site. Free March Madness picks are below.

Meanwhile, Ohio has not played well over its last eight games. Could it all end here tonight? The Bobcats have won only three of their previous eight contests. In their 65-64 victory against the No. 14 Rice Owls on Saturday, forward Jason Carter ended his showing with a double-double. He amassed 26 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes played.

Concerning ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bobcats have a 63% chance of winning.

More importantly, the Bobcats won the turnover battle. The Owls ended their performance with 14 turnovers. Factoring in this edge-of-your-seat win, Ohio is 15-2 at home, 8-6 away, 2-1 at a neutral site and 1-2 ATS at a neutral site. The Bobcats have won their last 10 straight home games played on a Monday. Free March Madness picks are below for Abilene Christian vs Ohio.

March Madness Betting Trends – Abilene Christian vs Ohio

Abilene Christian is 8-4 ATS in its past 12 games played.

The Wildcats are 6-1 SU in their last seven contests.

Next, the Wildcats are 13-3 SU in their previous 16 games.

As for the Bobcats, they are 1-5 ATS in their last six contests.

Ohio is 2-4 SU in the team’s past six games played.

And, the total has gone under in the Bobcats’ previous five contests.

Projected Abilene Christian Wildcats Starting Lineup

G Coryon Mason | G Reggie Miller | G Tobias Cameron | F Mahki Morris | F Airion Simmons

Projected Ohio Bobcats Starting Lineup

G Miles Brown | G Mark Sears | G Ben Roderick | F Jason Carter | F Ben Vander Plas

Wildcats vs Bobcats Prediction | Free March Madness Picks

During the NCAA Tournament, stay up to date on notable betting records. Abilene Christian is 22-3 as a favorite, 1-7 as an underdog and 3-2 over/under at a neutral site. Ohio is 22-5 as a favorite, 3-4 as an underdog and 0-3 over/under at a neutral site. Oddsmakers could not determine a clear favorite in this matchup. Though, the Wildcats are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games when playing as the underdog.

Numerous bettors are putting their money down on the Bobcats. Nonetheless, the Wildcats are more than capable of keeping this contest close. Personally, Ohio will likely win tonight, but the Wildcats might have more fan support in Florida. So, an upset would not be shocking. Plus, the total will go under 144. For March Madness betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other March Madness picks are on the main page.

