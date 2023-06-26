Alabama Guard Jahvon Quinerly Abruptly Announces He Will Enter Transfer Portal

Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly has announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. The decision was shared by Quinerly on social media, where he expressed his desire to move on and follow his heart. As a graduate transfer, Quinerly will be eligible to play immediately for his new team in the upcoming season.

Quinerly Was a Major Player in the Alabama Success

Quinerly had a productive season coming off the bench for the Crimson Tide, averaging 8.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He began his college career at Villanova before transferring to Alabama for three seasons. In the 2021-22 season, he started 27 games before being limited in playing time last season due to a torn ACL. He earned the 2023 SEC Sixth Man of the Year Award and was a massive part of the excellent 2023 campaign for the Crimson Tide. Jahvon Quinerly showcased his scoring ability toward the end of the season, reaching double-digit points in eight of his last nine games. He had standout performances in both the second round of the NCAA Tournament and the SEC Tournament championship, where he scored 22 points in each game. His contributions earned him a spot on the All-SEC Tournament team.

After withdrawing his name from the 2023 NBA draft, Quinerly initially announced his return to Alabama, but that post has since been deleted. His decision to enter the transfer portal suggests a change of plans. Quinerly had an impressive showing in the SEC Tournament in 2021, earning the Most Outstanding Player award and helping Alabama win the conference title. He recently shared this Instagram point and then suddenly deleted it.

Jahvon Quinerly has deleted this post that he sent on June 1, as @mikerodak pointed out. I took this screenshot at 7:40 p.m. CT so it was recently deleted pic.twitter.com/08Au4UbnN5 — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) June 26, 2023

What Does Alabama Do From Here?

The departure of Quinerly leaves Alabama with only four returning players on the roster for the upcoming season. Under head coach Nate Oats, the program has experienced success and produced several NBA draft picks, including four first-round selections. Quinerly’s decision to transfer will have an impact on the team’s composition and dynamics moving forward. Looking ahead for Bama, Mark Sears is expected to have a significant role on the team once again, and Aaron Estrada, a transfer from Hofstra, could also play a notable role. The roster also includes transfers Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Davin Cosby Jr., as well as Rylan Griffen, who is listed as a guard but can play either as a guard or a small forward. Either way, it’s going to be an interesting year for Bama and coach Nate Oats.