Bam Adebayo is the third player in Miami Heat franchise history to tally at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game, joining LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

In Miami’s 111-105 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the two-time All-Star recorded 22 points, 17 boards, and nine assists in 38 minutes as a starter.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Bam Adebayo and the Heat now have third-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are still giving the Denver Nuggets and Celtics better odds.

Bam Adebayo is the 3rd player in Heat postseason history with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff game, joining LeBron James (4x) and Shaquille O'Neal. pic.twitter.com/lBDaqhlnr4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 20, 2023

Bam Adebayo shot 7-of-17 (41.1%) from the floor and a perfect 7-of-7 (100%) at the foul line as well. This was his sixth 20-point game this postseason and 23rd career playoff double-double, passing Dwyane Wade (22) for second most in Heat history. James (31) remains the all-time leader for Miami.

The Heat finished Game 2 on a 24-9 run in the fourth quarter. They’re now 6-2 this postseason when trailing by 10 or more points. The rest of the NBA is 15-60. Miami outscored Boston 36-22 in the final frame. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 27 points in 41 minutes of action. Caleb Martin also added 25 points off the bench.

Bam Adebayo records 23rd career playoff double-double, passing Dwyane Wade (22) and trailing only LeBron James (31) for second most in Heat history

“Feels like this has just been our existence all year long,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I guess nobody is really paying attention. But we’re in every single game; it felt like for weeks on end. Every game was ending on the last-second shot — whether we’re shooting it, or the other team is shooting it.

“So you develop some grit from that. Whether that turns into confidence or not, sometimes you don’t have the confidence. But at least you have that experience of going through stuff and you understand how tough it is.”

"There's no way they thought that was the answer!" Jimmy Butler talking trash on his way back to the locker room as the Heat go up 2-0 vs. the Celtics 🔥pic.twitter.com/Hs1NRsHbUJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

Through 12 games this postseason, Bam Adebayo is holding his opponents to 24% shooting in the fourth quarter while averaging five points, three rebounds, and one assist on 52% shooting.

Game 3 is this Sunday at Kaseya Center. Miami is aiming to take a 3-0 series lead to help secure its spot in the NBA Finals. Sportsbooks show the Heat as a 3-point underdog. No team in league history has ever won a series from a 3-0 deficit. If they drop one more, the Celtics will their work cut out for them.

NBA Betting Content You May Like