Boston Removes Joe Mazzulla’s Interim Title And Name Him The 19th Coach In Franchise History

The 2022-23 season started off on a weird note before it even began for the Boston Celtics. Previous head coach Ime Udoka is currently serving a year-long suspension from the Celtics for violating team policies. That left Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach for the first 59 games of the season, but the interim tag is being taken off. Boston announced today that they are officially hiring him as the 19th head coach in franchise history.

Mazzulla is now the fourth coach in NBA history to be hired at the age of 34 or younger. He joins Ryan Saunders, Sidney Lowe, Kaleb Canales, Lawrence Frank, George Karl, and Jeff Van Gundy. It’s been an incredibly strong season for the Celtics so far and it’s been done under the reign of Mazzulla and the rest of the coaching staff.

With his Celtics owning the top record in the East, Mazzulla was selected to be the head coach in the 2023 all-star game. He’s the third youngest coach since 2000 to receive the honor. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+325) to win the Finals this season.

Joe Mazzulla is officially the 19th Head Coach in franchise history 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LMcTLS1u0m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 16, 2023

The Celtics own the leagues best record at 42-17 and have been on fire all season long. Mazzulla helped coach them to a league-best 18-4 record and will also be getting a contract extension with the Celtics. He came in and inherited a tough situation and has his team thriving as the top tea in the East.

Boston’s former head coach and president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, had this to say about what incredible things that Mazzulla’s been able to do.

“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader,”… “He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.” – Brad Stevens

His Celtics are the only team in the league this season who have a top five offensive and defensive rating. They are the third-best for offensive and fourth-best for defensive rating. Boston are lead by all-star starter’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.