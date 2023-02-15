Boston’s Derrick White Stayed In Milwaukee To Meet With An Ear Specialist After An Accidental Collison

The Boston Celtics came into their game extremely undermanned yesterday and almost pulled off an OT victory vs the Milwaukee Bucks. Joe Mazzulla’s Celtics were without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Marcus Smart for the game. To make matters wore, SG Derrick White got hit in the ear vs the Bucks and did not travel back to Boston with the team. He stayed in Milwaukee to see an ear specialist.

Boston might be without five of their best players this season if White cannot play tonight vs the Detroit Pistons at 7:30pm EST. The 28 year old collided with Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen when diving for a loose ball and was visibly shaken up afterwards.

He battled through the rest of the game as the Celtics needed all the production that he gave last night. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+325) to win the Finals this season.

Derrick White's ear injury pic.twitter.com/1xcmUKvrW4 — Bllen Production (@YT_Bllen) February 15, 2023

Derrick White did not travel back to Boston with the team after last night’s OT loss

In the Celtics 131-125 loss in OT to Milwaukee, White finished the game with 27/2/12 along with three steals and three triples. Luckily for Boston this is their last game before the all-star break and there’s no need to rush White back just for one game.

Additionally, the Celtics are hosting the team with the worst record in the East when the 15-43 Detroit Pistons come into town. White has been on a tear for the Celtics recently and has been in a starting role for the Celtics this season. In the last 11 games he’s averaging (20.1) points, (4.6) rebounds, (5.8) assists, and (1.0) blocks per game.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla has said that Jayson Tatum will likely be a game-time decision tonight. He missed last night’s contest with a non-COVID illness and did not travel with the team to Milwaukee. The Celtics do plan on getting veteran big man Al Horford back for the game tonight vs Detroit.