Bovada specials: How many games will unvaccinated NBA players miss?

The NBA’s health and safety rules for COVID-19 are controversial; new NBA Bovada specials are available. Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving are at the center of attention right now. They are refusing the coronavirus vaccines.

According to the league’s rules, unvaccinated players can miss out on playing in home games if their state governor or city mayor are requiring vaccine mandates. Again, this is a touchy subject for millions of people. This is why the main focus is betting odds. Per Bovada, Wiggins is projected to miss out on playing in 31 or more games in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.

NBA Bovada specials

Oddsmakers are doubtful that the 26-year-old Canadian will change his mind anytime soon. In the 2020-21 NBA season, in 71 games played, the 6’7” forward averaged 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Involving Wiggins, trade rumors are also mounting in league circles. Some folks are predicting the Warriors will trade Wiggins to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons.

Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving will miss games?

Additionally, Beal is expected to miss no more than 10 games. On Tuesday, Beal said he would think about getting the shots. This is why he is -275 odds of missing a maximum of 10 games. Plus, if he receives his two shots soon, the guard will not have unvaccinated restrictions. In the 2020-21 season, Beal averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 total rebounds and 4.4 assists in 60 games played. He ranked second in points per game last season.

Furthermore, Irving is projected to miss no more than 10 games as well. Both Beal and Irving are thinking about pursuing the vaccines, but it is unclear at this point in time. One person’s guess is as good as anyone’s.

Irving has favorable -300 odds of playing Oct. 24th versus the Charlotte Hornets. Last season, in 54 games played, the seven-time All-Star averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Moreover, five new Bovada specials were added Tuesday afternoon.

