The anticipation for March Madness is at an all-time high, and Bovada’s March Madness Bracket Contest is capturing the excitement with a massive $1 million guaranteed prize pool, featuring a jaw-dropping $100,000 first prize. Bovada is also offering bonus drops for every round you bet on, giving you a chance to win big even if your bracket doesn’t turn out as planned.

Bovada’s Million Madness

📅 Start Date: March 16th, 2023, 12:30pm ET

💵 Entry Fee: Free with Bovada account

🏀 Maximum Entries: One per person

💰 Prize Pool: $1 MILLION

🙌 1st Place Prize: $100,000

Bovada’s Million Madness Prizes

As March Madness approaches, excitement is building across the country as fans prepare to fill out their brackets and cross their fingers. With such big prizes on the line, it’s important to have a solid strategy in place to maximize your chances of success.

But first off, let’s take a look at exactly what you are playing for at one of the premier US sportsbooks. How much is up for grabs with Bovada’s “Million Madness” Bracket Contest?

1st place – $100,000

Last place – $1,000

Bonus drops in each round

All accounts will be entered into a draw to win a bonus for each of the March Madness rounds they place a bet on

So, as we can see, you don’t need to hit the perfect bracket to win in Bovada’s March Madness Bracket Contest. If you place a bet on any round of the NCAA tournament, you are eligible for their bonus drop at the end of that round. And even if your bracket REALLY sucks you could end up with a cool $1,000!

It should be noted that to be eligible for all bonus prizes, the account must have placed a bet on each round: First Round, Second Round, Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, and Final Four. By doing so, you increase your chances of winning a bonus drop, even if your bracket isn’t perfect.

Bovada’s Million Madness Scoring Format

Understanding the nuances of the bracket scoring format and knowing which teams to pick can make all the difference. So let’s dive in and explore some helpful tips and tricks to give you the best shot at winning big in Bovada’s Million Madness Bracket Contest

The scores per correct pick for each round are as follows:

First Round – 1 point

Second Round – 2 points

Sweet Sixteen – 4 points

Elite Eight – 8 points

Final Four – 16 points

NCAA Championship – 32 points

The scoring format for Bovada’s Million Madness bracket contest shows the importance of each round. Correctly picking a team in the Final Four is worth 16 points, while picking a team in the First Round is worth just 1 point.

Concentrate on getting your champion and Final Four correct for the best chance of winning.

for the best chance of winning. Do not be afraid to go off the board with your champion to give you a better chance of winning if top seeds get beat early

Let’s take a quick look at some lively outsiders that have a realistic shot of winning that very few people pick as their champion:

*Odds are correct at time of publication. Odds are subject to fluctuation

The odds of picking a perfect bracket are incredibly low (around 1 in 9.2 quintillion), but that doesn’t stop people from trying. In fact, since the first NCAA tournament in 1939, there has never been a verified perfect bracket. So there is no need to worry if you get some of your early-round predictions are incorrect, you are still in with a shot.

March Madness Fun Facts

When filling out your bracket, it’s essential to remember that anything can happen. In fact, there have been numerous instances where high-seeded teams have made deep runs into the tournament. Let’s take a look at a few examples:

The highest seeds to ever make the Final Four are 11-seed teams, which have done so on four occasions (1986, 2006, 2011, and 2018).

There have been 24 NCAA tournaments where at least one team seeded 10th or higher advanced to the Elite Eight round.

The lowest-seeded team to win the NCAA tournament was the Villanova Wildcats, an 8th seed, in 1985.

This demonstrates that lower-seeded teams can make their presence felt in the tournament, and upsets can make or break your bracket.

With Bovada’s March Madness Bracket Contest, you can immerse yourself in the excitement of the tournament and stand a chance to win a share of the $1 million prize pool. So, finalize your picks, submit your bracket, and prepare for the exhilarating ride that is March Madness!

