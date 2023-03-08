Home » news » Bronny James Upgraded To Five Star Recruit Top Ten Player In College Basketball Class Of 2023

Bronny James Upgraded to Five-Star Recruit: Top Ten Player in College Basketball Class of 2023

In the world of college basketball recruiting, few names are as buzzworthy as Bronny James. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James has long been a topic of conversation among basketball fans, and in a recent rankings update, he earned an upgrade to five-star recruit status.

Bronny Now 5-Star Recruit

According to On3, Bronny James is now the ninth overall player in the college basketball recruiting class of 2023. Bronny is also the number two combo guard in the class. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, he’s a physical player with a strong frame and long arms. He’s known primarily for his defensive abilities, including his excellent footwork and positioning.

This, combined with his developing offensive game, including the ability to shoot the three at a decent clip, has now moved Bronny to five-star recruit star status. Prior to this update, Bronny was a four-star recruit with all of the college basketball scouting websites.

Post High School Future Undecided

Though he hasn’t committed to a college yet, it’s believed that Ohio State is high on his list. With his father’s NBA legacy and his own potential, there’s no doubt that interest in his college career or potential G League career is high.

While the pressure and scrutiny surrounding Bronny’s name may be daunting, he has the support of his family and the basketball community as he continues to develop his game. LeBron James has even said that he believes his son is better than some players currently in the NBA, adding to the excitement around his potential.

With his strong physicality, defensive skills, and developing offensive abilities, Bronny James certainly has the potential to succeed at the college level. Furthermore, given his father’s desire to one day play on the same NBA court as his son, it will be exciting to see how Bronny’s career develops and if they can achieve that goal.

