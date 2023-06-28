Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will decline his $2.24 million player option for the 2023-24 season to become an unrestricted free agent, per sources. This is part of the two-year, $4.34 million contract he signed with Milwaukee last July. His cap hit would have been $2,239,943 next season.

Carter, 27, made 39 starts in 81 appearances in the 2022-23 season. The fifth-year guard out of West Virginia averaged career highs of 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 22.3 minutes per game. He also shot 42.3% from the floor and 42.1% beyond the arc.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold third-shortest odds to win next season's championship in 2024.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will decline his $2.24 million player option for the 2023-24 season and become an unrestricted free agent, a league source told @hoopshype. Carter, a strong defender, shot 42.1 percent from 3-point range in 81 regular-season games played. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 28, 2023



Additionally, in the Bucks’ 136-132 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 9, Carter recorded career highs of 36 points and 12 assists in 45 minutes as a starter. Along with grabbing four boards, the guard shot 15-of-27 (55.6%) from the floor and 5-of-10 (50%) outside the arc.

In August 2021, Carter and Day’Ron Sharpe were traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets for Landry Shamet. Brooklyn also received a trade exception. The Illinois native was then waived by Brooklyn on Feb. 22, 2022, and he signed a deal with Milwaukee two days later.

Carter did more than enough on the offensive and defensive sides this past season to impressive then-Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. “It’s pretty much who he is. We certainly encourage it and green-light it. I have flashbacks to him at West Virginia doing it,” Budenholzer said.

“I think he’s done it on every team he’s been with in the league. It’s one of his calling cards. He’s got a knack. He’s great at it. I bet not very many guards like it. So we’ll ask him to continue to do it.”

**Updated after Jevon Carter opting out**#Bucks Pending Free Agents: PG: Jevon Carter

PG: Goran Dragic SG: Wesley Matthews

SG: AJ Green SF: Khris Middleton

SF: Joe Ingles PF: Jae Crowder

PF: Thanasis Antetokounmpo C: Brook Lopez

C: Meyers Leonardhttps://t.co/qbKnQnIGOf https://t.co/2Yn3Vux4bh — Cooper L. Goede (@CooperGoede) June 28, 2023



Of course, the Bucks fired Budenholzer following a disappointing first-round series loss to an eighth-seeded Miami Heat team. Former Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin succeeded Budenholzer as Milwaukee’s 17th head coach in franchise history earlier this month.

NBA insiders are speculating that Carter will likely return to Phoenix.

