Bucks’ Jevon Carter to decline $2.24 million player option for 2023-24

Updated 30 mins ago on • 3 min read
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter to decline $2.24 million player option for 2023-24
USA Today Network

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will decline his $2.24 million player option for the 2023-24 season to become an unrestricted free agent, per sources. This is part of the two-year, $4.34 million contract he signed with Milwaukee last July. His cap hit would have been $2,239,943 next season.

Carter, 27, made 39 starts in 81 appearances in the 2022-23 season. The fifth-year guard out of West Virginia averaged career highs of 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 22.3 minutes per game. He also shot 42.3% from the floor and 42.1% beyond the arc.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold third-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.


Additionally, in the Bucks’ 136-132 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 9, Carter recorded career highs of 36 points and 12 assists in 45 minutes as a starter. Along with grabbing four boards, the guard shot 15-of-27 (55.6%) from the floor and 5-of-10 (50%) outside the arc.

In August 2021, Carter and Day’Ron Sharpe were traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets for Landry Shamet. Brooklyn also received a trade exception. The Illinois native was then waived by Brooklyn on Feb. 22, 2022, and he signed a deal with Milwaukee two days later.

Carter did more than enough on the offensive and defensive sides this past season to impressive then-Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. “It’s pretty much who he is. We certainly encourage it and green-light it. I have flashbacks to him at West Virginia doing it,” Budenholzer said.

“I think he’s done it on every team he’s been with in the league. It’s one of his calling cards. He’s got a knack. He’s great at it. I bet not very many guards like it. So we’ll ask him to continue to do it.”


Of course, the Bucks fired Budenholzer following a disappointing first-round series loss to an eighth-seeded Miami Heat team. Former Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin succeeded Budenholzer as Milwaukee’s 17th head coach in franchise history earlier this month.

NBA insiders are speculating that Carter will likely return to Phoenix.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

