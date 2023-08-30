Bucks sign guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract, per sources. Washington, 21, was waived last Monday by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 6-foot-3 guard was selected 29th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. The Arizona native was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and then the Houston Rockets.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold fourth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns.

Milwaukee Bucks sign TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contracthttps://t.co/QNeAYMicZu — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 30, 2023



TyTy Washington Jr. made two starts in 31 games played with the Rockets in his rookie 2022-23 NBA season. The former Wildcat averaged 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 14 minutes per game while shooting 36.3% from the floor and 55.6% at the foul line.

In Houston’s 153-121 loss to OKC on Feb. 4, 2023, the guard recorded a career-high 20 points, two assists, and one block in 26 minutes off the bench. Washington finished 9-of-16 (56.3%) shooting from the field and drained two 3-pointers.

Milwaukee Bucks sign former Oklahoma City Thunder guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract; Washington joins two-way signees Omari Moore and Lindell Wigginton

While with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ G League affiliate, Washington averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 38.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.5% from the floor and 25.7% beyond the arc.

Washington led the 2022-23 G League Playoffs in points (149), assists (36), field goals (52), made free throws (21), and minutes played (206). The Kentucky product also finished sixth in total rebounds (35) and ninth in blocks (4).

On July 8, 2023, the Rockets traded Washington, Usman Garuba, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-rounder to the Atlanta Hawks. Four days later, Atlanta sent him, Garuba, Rudy Gay, and a 2026 second-rounder to the Thunder for Patty Mills.

TyTy Washington Jr. (@tytywashington3) will wear No. 23 for the #Bucks. Number last worn by Wesley Matthews in 2023. #NBA pic.twitter.com/lg9BQzrnUn — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) August 30, 2023



During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League with OKC, the guard logged 6.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 19.3 minutes per game in two outings.

Washington is now set to join Milwaukee Bucks’ two-way signees, forward Omari Moore and guard Lindell Wigginton. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, NBA teams can now sign a maximum of three two-way players.

The former Rocket will wear No. 23 with Milwaukee.

