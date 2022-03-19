Bucks vs Timberwolves Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game of a west coast road trip on Saturday. Milwaukee is going to be coming into this one at 44-26 and the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Timberwolves will be coming at 41-30 and the number seven seed in the Western Conference. These two will meet at 5 EST at the Target Center.

Bucks vs Timberwolves – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota TImberwolves

📊 Record: Bucks(44-26), Timberwolves(41-30)

📅 Date: March 19th, 2022

🕛 Time: 5:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Target Center

🎲 Odds: Bucks(-2.5), Timberwolves(+2.5)

Bucks vs Timberwolves Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to meet on Saturday at the Target Center. This is a game that Milwaukee should be able to take care of business in, but the Timberwolves have been playing great basketball as of late.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Bucks vs Timberwolves Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Bucks Injuries

Pat Connaughton probable

DeAndre’ Bembry out

Timberwolves Injuries

Jordan McLaughlin probable

Jarred Vanderbilt questionable

Anthony Edwards probable

Jaden McDaniels out

Naz Reid questionable

Bucks vs Timberwolves Preview

Milwaukee will travel to Minnesota on Saturday for a battle versus the Timberwolves. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Saturday’s game, check out our Bucks vs Timberwolves preview below.

Bucks Playing Great As Of Late

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be coming into this one playing some excellent basketball as of late. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games. Milwaukee’s going to be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Sacramento Kings, where they won 135-126.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee as he finished with 36 points.

On the season, Milwaukee has the seventh rated net rating, the fifth rated offensive rating, and the 16th rated defensive rating.

Timberwolves Are On Fire

The Minnesota Timberwolves are another team has been playing excellent basketball the past few weeks. They’re going to be coming into this one on a three-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10 games.

Minnesota recently had an impressive 20-point win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Karl Anthony-Towns was able to lead the way in the win with 30 points.

On the season, Minnesota has the eighth rated net rating, the number six rated offensive rating, and the number 13th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Bucks vs Timberwolves

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Bucks Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

33-37 ATS this season.

Timberwolves Trends

49 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

39-30-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Bucks vs Timberwolves

For this game, I think the best bet is going to be the OVER. When factoring in that both of these teams have the fifth and sixth-best offensive rating in the NBA, and middle-of-the-pack defensive ratings, I can’t imagine that this game doesn’t go OVER.

I would suggest putting money on the Bucks to win outright and for this game to go OVER.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to have over 25-plus points is also never a bad idea. Considering that Karl Anthony-Towns isn’t the best rim protector, it could be a good idea to put some money on Giannis to have those points.

Get free NBA bets for the Bucks vs Timberwolves game at BetOnline below.