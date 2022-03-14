Spurs vs Timberwolves Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Monday at 8:30 EST. This is going to be an interesting game and although the Spurs are not up there in the standings, they are still a good basketball team and make it tough on most teams that they do play against. The Timberwolves will be coming in that 39-30 and 8-2 in their last 10 games while the San Antonio Spurs will be coming in at 26-42 and 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Spurs vs Timberwolves – Game Information

🏀 Teams: San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves

📊 Record: Spurs(39-30), Timberwolves(26-42)

📅 Date: March 14th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: AT&T Center

🎲 Odds: Timberwolves(-3.5), Spurs(+3.5)

Spurs vs Timberwolves Odds

The Timberwolves and the Spurs will meet at the AT&T Center on Monday. This is a game that the Timberwolves should be able to win, but as previously noted, the Spurs will make it tough on everything that they play.

Spurs vs Timberwolves Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Spurs Injuries

Joe Wieskamp day-to-day

Jakob Poeltl day-to-day

Dejounte Murray day-to-day

Doug McDermott day-to-day

Romeo Langford out

Davontae Cacok out

Timberwolves Injuries

Jarred Vanderbilt day-to-day

Patrick Beverley day-to-day

Spurs vs Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota will travel to San Antonio on Monday for a battle versus the Spurs. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Monday’s game, check out our Spurs vs Timberwolves preview below.

Timberwolves Looking To Stay Hot

The Minnesota Timberwolves have one job for the remainder of the season and that’s to secure their playoff spot. They’re also going to try to jump into that number six seed so they don’t have to play in the play-in game, but at the end of the day, if they can make the playoffs, they have to feel pretty confident and happy about what they did this season.

Minnesota is playing great basketball the past few weeks and that has led to some questions about this team possibly making some noise in the Western Conference playoffs. If their guys can get hot at the right time, they could be a team who could knock out one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Minnesota will be coming into this one winning eight of their last 10 games including beating the number one team in the Eastern Conference in the Miami Heat Saturday night. Minnesota was able to walk away with a 113-104 win as they had eight players finish in double figures.

The Timberwolves currently have the 10th rated net rating, the seventh rated offensive rating, and the 11th rated defensive rating.

Spurs Trying To Sneak Into Playoffs

The San Antonio Spurs are going to do one thing for the remainder of the season and that’s making it tough on every team that they play. San Antonio is one of the best teams in the NBA in terms of keeping games close, but unfortunately for them, they haven’t found ways to win those games.

San Antonio’s going to be coming into this one as the number 12 seed in the Western Conference, and they’re only a game and a half behind the tenth place Pelicans. If San Antonio can jump the Pelicans, they will find themselves in the Western Conference playoffs despite not having the season that they were hoping for.

The Spurs are going to be coming into this one after a 119-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers. In that game, Jock Landale led the way with 26 points.

On the season, the San Antonio Spurs have the 18th rated net rating, the 16th rated offensive rating, and the 18th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Spurs vs Timberwolves

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Spurs Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER this season.

34-33-1 ATS this season.

Timberwolves Trends

41 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER this season.

37-30-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Spurs vs Timberwolves

For this game, I like the Minnesota Timberwolves to win outright but I also like the San Antonio Spurs to cover the spread a little more, so I’m going to go with San Antonio with the points.

Minnesota has been playing very well recently, and I do think that they’re going to win this one outright, however, I think that this is going to be an extremely tight game just because the Spurs usually do a great job of keeping games close.

