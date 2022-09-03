Bulls guard Lonzo Ball expected to miss training camp

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp. Months after undergoing meniscus surgery on his left knee, the fifth-year NBA player out of UCLA is still experiencing discomfort.

In an episode of the NBC Sports “Bulls Talk” podcast this week, Jason Goff and K.C. Johnson discussed Ball’s knee injury recovery.

During the segment, Johnson said, “It’s a fluid situation and the last two times I’ve checked on him, I’ve heard more positive than negative.”

“I’m not saying that means he’s out there opening night,” continued Johnson.

“I’m not saying he’s playing all 82 [games]… What I’m saying is the skepticism that was earlier in the offseason has moved a little bit towards the optimism side.”

Lonzo Ball's progress hasn't been linear, which an https://t.co/Ejv9dbQYOg report underscored in bold fashion. But the situation remains fluid and the Bulls believe in their backcourt It obviously looks better with a healthy Ball Column for @NBCSChicago: https://t.co/7zsNOqQ8qx — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 3, 2022

When Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas was asked about Ball’s status during a broadcast of one of the summer league games, he said, “He’s getting better, probably not at the speed that we would like, but he’s getting better.”

Of course, while with the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2018, Ball had arthroscopic surgery on his same left knee to repair a meniscus tear. Although, the injury back then was not as severe. He was able to practice with the Lakers during training camp.

That’s not the case this time with the Bulls. For athletes, meniscus tears are one of the most common types of injuries. But injuring the same cartilage for a basketball star can never be a good thing.

Now that he’s dealt with this injury for the second time in four years, Ball has to be careful on the court. Otherwise, multiple meniscus tears can cut a player’s career short. Needless to say, knee injuries are career killers for NBA stars.

Most Bulls fans think Derrick Rose’s ACL injury in 2012 derailed his career. Indeed, it’s true. The injury also impacted him psychologically. He was never again the same player.

Though, make no mistake, Rose and Ball are two different players. He’s capable of bouncing back from this injury.

In 35 appearances with the Bulls in the 2021-22 season, Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He averaged 42.3% shooting from the floor and 3-point range as well.

Before his knee injury, Lonzo Ball was the only player in the NBA this season with at least: – 100+ assists

– 100+ rebounds

– 40+ steals

– 20+ blocks pic.twitter.com/n4iuctjrWQ — BullsMuse (@bullsmuse) March 22, 2022

In the Bulls’ 128-112 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 22, 2021, Ball ended his outing with a triple-double. He amassed 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in 35 minutes played.

On Nov. 15, in the Bulls’ 121-103 win over the Lakers, the guard scored a season-high 27 points in 38 minutes of action. He shot 10-for-13 (76.9%) from the field and 7-for-10 (70%) from beyond the arc.

On January 10, 2022, after missing three games due to a meniscus tear, the Bulls announced that Ball would undergo surgery on his left knee. In a press release, the team announced a 6-to-8-week timetable for his return.

Nonetheless, the Bulls ruled him out for the remainder of the season on April 6. The guard continued to experience pain during rehab.

One source on Friday told ESPN that Lonzo Ball could miss training camp and the start of the 2022-23 season. Eight months later, if he’s still in pain after undergoing surgery,