Bulls’ Zach LaVine’s camp oppose Knicks trade

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and his representatives would be against a trade to the New York Knicks, according to sources. While the Bulls are gauging interest in the two-time All-Star, they want to avoid negotiations with teams such as the Knicks, who have a biased history of preferring clients of Creative Artist Agency (CAA).

“A source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office,” wrote Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News. LaVine is represented by agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Chicago Bulls hold 20th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Knicks.

Zach LaVine’s representatives would be against a trade to the Knicks, per @SBondyNYDN pic.twitter.com/0BzLhCHmQW — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 23, 2023



Last July, Zach LaVine signed a five-year, $215.16 million contract with the Bulls. The nine-year veteran is set to make $40,064,220 in 2023-24 and $43,031,940 in 2024-25. His deal also includes a 15% trade bonus and a $48,967,380 player option for 2026-27.

LaVine does not carry a no-trade clause in his deal, so he has no say in where he’ll play next. In 77 starts of the 2022-23 season, LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 35.9 minutes per game. The UCLA product also shot 48.5% from the field and 37.5% outside the arc.

Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine’s representatives are against a trade to the New York Knicks, prefer to avoid teams with favorable history of CAA

In Chicago’s 132-118 win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 30, the guard scored a season-high 43 points in 39 minutes as a starter. He finished 15-of-20 (75%) shooting from the floor and drained five 3-pointers while recording three rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Although the Bulls and LaVine’s representatives are making a stand against CAA, New York will continue to pursue free agents and star players of this agency. “It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George,” SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley posted Thursday on Twitter. “@TheSteinLine reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George’s trade value last week.”

Calling this posturing from the Bulls. They wanted to make a move tonight aka Zach LaVine, and it didn’t happen. They talked LaVine at the trade deadline then were going to revisit in the offseason. On draft night Zach doesn’t want New York? Something does not add up. — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) June 23, 2023



Furthermore, the Knicks made contact with the Clippers to inquire about a potential Paul George trade. Of course, George is a client of CAA. In 56 starts of the 2022-23 season, George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 34.6 minutes per game.

On March 21, George suffered a season-ending right knee sprain during the fourth quarter of a 101-100 loss to OKC. Fortunately, his hyperextended knee did not require surgery. The problem with trading for George is that he will enter his 14th season in the next couple of months. He’s prone to injuries at this stage of his career.

This decision hurts the Knicks more than the Bulls, considering Zach LaVine is five years younger than Paul George.

NBA Betting Content You May Like