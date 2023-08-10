Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert’s $93,000 Watch Allegedly Stolen At Party

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert’s $93,000 Peugeot watch was allegedly stolen during a party earlier this month at his Los Angeles-area home, per TMZ Sports. According to the police report, someone was spotted lurking in LeVert’s bedroom during the party on Aug. 1.

As the 6-foot-6 guard returned to his room to investigate, he noticed his watch case was open and the rare Peugeot was missing. LeVert then contacted the LAPD to file a grand theft report. The case is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Caris LeVert threw a house party and allegedly had his $93k watch stolen from his bedroom, per @TMZ_Sports “According to cops, someone was seen in LeVert’s bedroom during the festivities … and when the hooper went to check out the situation, he noticed his watch case was open… pic.twitter.com/bSxG6KoAiM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 10, 2023



Peugeot has sold over 10 million luxurious watches. The company offers free shipping and a lifetime warranty free battery replacement. LeVert’s high-value watch was definitely a rare purchase. The most expensive watch on Peugeot’s website is the “Swiss Edition Men’s Luxury Two-Tone Bracelet,” priced at $135.99.

However, the rarity of LeVert’s watch raises its value. For example, the “Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 18k White Gold Men’s Watch” is on sale now for $175,000 on authenticwatches.com. As a matter of fact, the original list price was $295,000. Of course, the “Omega Seamaster Limited 1 of 50 Platinum James Bond Watch” costs $88,000.

Caris LeVert turns 29 years old on Aug. 25. In June, he signed a two-year, $32 million contract with the Cavaliers. The former Indiana Pacer is slated to make $15,384,616 in 2023-24 and $16,615,384 in 2024-25. Moreover, as part of a trade restriction, he cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023.

Additionally, LeVert made 30 starts in 74 appearances with Cleveland in the 2022-23 season. The University of Michigan product averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steal, and 30.2 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 43.1% from the field, 39.2% beyond the arc, and 72.2% at the foul line.

Cleveland Cavaliers G Caris LeVert has agreed on a new two-year, $32 million contract, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. LeVert had career highs on three-pointers (127) and makes (39 percent) last season. pic.twitter.com/gercF8u3pq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023



In the Cavaliers’ 132-123 win over the Celtics on Oct. 28, 2022, the guard record a season-high 41 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 43 minutes as a starter. Furthermore, LeVert finished 12-of-21 (57.1%) shooting from the floor and drained six 3-pointers.

Equally important, in February 2022, the Pacers traded LeVert and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a 2022 second-round draft pick, a 2023 first-round draft pick, and a 2027 second-rounder.

