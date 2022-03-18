Cavaliers vs Nuggets Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 7:30 EST. This game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, as Denver will be traveling for this interconference matchup. Denver is going to be coming in winning seven of their last 10 games and are 42-28 on the season. Cleveland, on the other hand, is not enjoying their most recent stretch as they have only won four of their last 10 games and are going to be coming in at 39-30.

Nuggets vs Cavaliers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

📊 Record: Nuggets(42-28), Cavaliers(39-30)

📅 Date: March 18th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

🎲 Odds: Nuggets(-2.5), Cavaliers(+2.5)

Nuggets vs Cavaliers Odds

The Cavaliers and the Nuggets will meet at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday. This is a game that Denver should probably win considering the Cavaliers have some injuries at the moment.

Nuggets vs Cavaliers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Nuggets Injuries

Zeke Nnaji out

Jamal Murray out

Vlatka Cancar out

Michael Porter Jr. out

Cavaliers Injuries

Dean Wade out

Rajon Rondo out

Jarrett Allen out

Collin Sexton out

Nuggets vs Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland Trying To Win Short-Handed

Unfortunately for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they have had to play without Jarett Allen for the past few games due to an injury. It’s expected that he’s going to return for the playoffs, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are suffering in terms of the Eastern Conference standings ever since he’s been out.

They were almost able to come away with an impressive win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday but were unable to close the game out as they ended up losing, 118-114. In that game, Darius Garland led the way with 22 points.

On the season, Cleveland has the 10th rated net rating, the 21st rated offensive rating, and fourth rated defensive rating.

Nuggets Looking To Stay Hot

The Denver Nuggets are going to look to come into Cleveland and do what they have been doing for the entire season, and that’s taking care of business shorthanded. They’re going to be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak as they were able to take down the Washington Wizards in their most recent game on Wednesday.

In that game, Nikola Jokic did his usual thing as he finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists.

On the season, the Nuggets have the 11th rated net rating, the ninth rated offensive rating, and the 11th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Nuggets vs Cavaliers

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Nuggets Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER this season.

33-37 ATS this season.

Cavaliers Trends

28 games have gone OVER and 41 have gone UNDER this season.

38-27-4 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Nuggets vs Cavaliers

For this one, I really like the Denver Nuggets to cover the spread. This team is on a back end of an Eastern Conference road trip, but I think that they’re going to be able to take care of business against a tough Cleveland Cavaliers team.

I’m also going to go with Nikola Jokic to have a triple-double in this one. With Jarett Allen being out, I think he’s going to be able to get anything he wants.

