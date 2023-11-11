Cavaliers vs. Warriors Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 11)

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors (6-3, 5-4 ATS) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5, 2-6 ATS) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Cavaliers vs Warriors matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Warriors as 4-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Golden State Warriors

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Golden State Warriors 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 🕙 What time is Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Ohio, NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Cavaliers +4 (-113) | Warriors -4 (-107)

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Odds

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Predictions

In the 2022-23 season, Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 20-21 away. The Cavaliers shot 48.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range. Through seven starts of the 2023-24 season, guard Donovan Mitchell is leading the Cavs in points (30.7), assists (5.6), and steals (2.3) per game.

Forward Evan Mobley is averaging team highs of 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Note that Cleveland is 2-1 in its last three meetings with Golden State. Plus, the Cavs are winless in their past 11 road games against the Warriors.

Cleveland hasn’t won at Golden State since March 14, 2014.

Last season, the Warriors went 44-38 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action. Golden State averaged 118.9 points per game, 44.9 in the paint, 17.5 off of turnovers, and 14.5 on fast breaks.

Stephen Curry leads the Dubs in scoring through nine games of the 2023-24 season, averaging 30 points per game. Chris Paul is also averaging a team-high 7.3 assists.

Golden State’s five-game win streak was snapped on Sunday against the Cavaliers. Curry ended his outing with 28 points in 31 minutes of action. Of course, Mitchell led the Cavs in scoring with 31 points.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors hold a 64.8% chance of defeating Cleveland. Since Draymond Green is expected to return for tonight’s home game, the Dubs should win this one. Golden State is 1-1 at home this season. Picking the Western Conference contender to win is one of the safest predictions.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PG Ricky Rubio (personal; out indefinitely) | PG Ty Jerome (ankle; out) | SG Sam Merrill (illness; out) | SF Isaac Okoro (knee; out)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PF Draymond Green (personal; probable) | SG Gary Payton II (illness; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 2-9 ATS in its last nine games.

The Cavaliers are 1-16 SU in their past 17 matchups with Golden State.

Next, the Cavs are 0-11 SU in their previous 11 road games against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 6-2 SU in their last eight contests.

Golden State is 16-4 SU in its past 20 home games.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in six of the Dubs’ previous nine contests.

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

PG Darius Garland | SG Donovan Mitchell | PF Evan Mobley | SF Max Strus | C Jarrett Allen

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | PF Draymond Green | SF Andrew Wiggins | C Kevon Looney

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through eight games, the Cavaliers are 2-3 as favorites, 1-2 as underdogs, 1-3 ATS away, and 3-1 over/under away. As for the Warriors, they’re 4-1 as favorites, 2-2 as underdogs, 0-2 ATS at home, and 0-2 over/under at home. Golden State is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games played on a Saturday.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Warriors to win, cover the spread, and the point total will go over 225. Golden State has played only two home games so far this season. That’s not much to go off of. The Dubs are 3-7 in their past 10 games as well.

Pick the Warriors to win! With a healthy Curry and Thompson, the Dubs are more than capable of winning and covering the spread against Cleveland. After all, they scored 141 points versus Oklahoma City on Nov. 3. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.