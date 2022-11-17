Home » news » Celtics And Bucks Tied For Best 2023 Nba Championship Odds

Celtics and Bucks tied for best 2023 NBA championship odds

NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
The race for the 2023 NBA championship is well underway with the joint favorites Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks both making strong starts to the regular season.

Boston are on an eight game win streak and sit at the top of the tree with a 12-3 record, one better than Milwaukee’s 11-3 who have lost two of their last three.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (+270) is the current leader in the MVP race, overtaking Luka Doncic (+300) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+350) after an impressive first 15 games averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists a night.

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker
Boston Celtics +550 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks +550 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors +750 BetOnline logo
LA Clippers +900 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +900 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +1600 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Cavaliers +1600 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks +1800 BetOnline logo
Denver Nuggets +1800 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies +1800 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +1800 BetOnline logo

Celtics and Bucks dominating Eastern Conference

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have looked a level above the competition in the NBA this season, rolling their way to respective 12-3 and 11-3 record.

Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetkounmpo are locking horns in the MVP race alongside Luka Doncic, whose Dallas Mavericks (8-6) have still enjoyed a positive opening 14 games of the campaign.

The first Celtics-Bucks showdown of the season is on Christmas Day at TD Garden in Boston in a rematch of the same fixture last season when Milwaukee fought back from down 19 to snatch victory.

Despite a rocky start to the season on the defensive end of the floor, the Celtics have the 7th best defensive rating in the NBA across the last 11 games and hold the league’s best offensive and net rating.

Boston are also 7-2 vs .500 teams this season, the best in the NBA. The gap between the Celtics and the 2nd best offense (Sacramento Kings) is larger than the gap between the Kings and the 11th best offense.

Brand new head coach Joe Mazzulla is 12-3 to start his head coaching career, tied with Chris Ford for the 2nd best record by a Celtics head coach through his first 15 career games – bettered only by the late Bill Russell.

