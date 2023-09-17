The Boston Celtics are signing free agent center Neemias Queta to a two-way contract, per sources. Queta, 24, was waived by the Sacramento Kings earlier this week. The 7-footer had re-signed with the Kings on a one-year contract in August. Queta was selected 39th overall by Sacramento in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Utah State University.

After signing a two-way contract, the Portuguese hooper appeared in 15 games off the bench with the Kings in his rookie 2021-22 season. Queta averaged 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 8.0 minutes per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 64.7% at the foul line.

Referring to multiple NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds behind the Denver Nuggets to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Free agent 7-footer Neemias Queta is finalizing a two-way NBA contract with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Queta spent the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted him in the second round in 2021. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2023

In Sacramento’s 109-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 10, 2022, the center recorded a career-high 11 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. Queta finished 4-of-7 (57.1%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 (75%) at the line.

The Utah State product became the first Portuguese player to score points in the NBA. With the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the center averaged 16.4 points, 7.9 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 28.2 minutes per game in 14 starts.

Boston Celtics sign center Neemias Queta to a two-way contract; the 7-footer is set to join guards J.D. Davison and Jay Scrubb as Boston’s two-way players

In the 2022-23 season, Queta made only five appearances off the bench with the Sacramento Kings. The Portugal native averaged 2.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.8 minutes per game while shooting 66.7% from the field.

Furthermore, the center made 29 starts with Stockton in the 2022-23 G League season. Queta averaged career highs of 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Additionally, he shot career bests of 68% from the floor and 80.3% at the line. He finished as runner-up for the G League MVP award and also earned All-NBA G League and All-Defensive G League honors.

The #Celtics locked up their final two-way contract by signing Neemias Queta. Queta spent the last two seasons with the Stockton Kings in the G League:

16.7 PPG

66.1 FG%

8.5 REB

2.3 AST

1.9 BLK pic.twitter.com/VZRYIUKQdr — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) September 16, 2023



Queta is now set to join guards J.D. Davison and Jay Scrubb as the Boston Celtics’ two-way signees. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, NBA teams can sign a maximum of three two-way players.

The former King will spend time next season with the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League affiliate.

NBA Betting Content You May Like