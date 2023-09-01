Celtics sign forward Svi Mykhailiuk to a one-year contract

The Boston Celtics signed forward Svi Mykhailiuk to a one-year deal, per sources. Mykhailiuk, 26, was selected 47th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas.

The 6-foot-7 wing played 39 games off the bench with the Lakers in his rookie 2018-19 season before Los Angeles traded him to the Detroit Pistons in February 2019.

Mykhailiuk made 27 starts in 56 appearances with the Pistons in the 2019-20 season. He averaged then-career highs of 9.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 22.6 minutes per game while shooting 41% from the field.

Svi Mykhailiuk spent three seasons with Detroit, and then he was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in March 2021. The Ukranian hooper signed a multi-year contract with the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2021-22 season.

However, the Raptors waived the Kansas product in August 2022. Mykahiliuk inked a deal with the New York Knicks a month later. With New York, the wing logged only 1.6 points per contest in 13 games off the bench.

In February 2023, the Knicks traded him to the Charlotte Hornets. Mykahiliuk made eight starts in 19 games with the Hornets last season, averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 boards, 2.7 assists, and 22.5 minutes per game while shooting 44.1% from the floor and 42.4% beyond the arc.

In Charlotte’s 128-108 loss to the Raptors on April 2, the forward recorded a career-high 26 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 34 minutes as a starter. He finished 10-of-17 (58.8%) shooting from the field and drained five 3-pointers.

Moreover, the Celtics have 11 players signed to guaranteed contracts. New additions via trade or free agency include former Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis (two-year, $60 million), ex-Raptors guard Dalano Banton (two-year, $4.22 million), and former Indiana Pacers wing Oshae Brissett (two-year, $4.63 million).

Boston is rumored to re-sign 13-year veteran Blake Griffin as well. Guards J.D. Davison and Jay Scrubb occupy two of the Celtics three two-way slots. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, NBA teams can sign a maximum of three players to two-way contracts.

