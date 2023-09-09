Main Page
Celtics sign undrafted forward Taylor Funk to an Exhibit 10 contract
The Boston Celtics are signing free agent forward Taylor Funk to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to sources. Funk, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State University this offseason.
Funk made 134 starts in 154 career games in the NCAA with St. Joseph’s University (2017-22) and Utah State (2022-23 season). The Pennsylvania native averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 30.7 minutes.
As a redshirt junior with St. Joseph’s in the 2020-21 season, Funk averaged a career-high 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 32.4 minutes per game. Also, he shot a career-best 48.2% from the floor and 35.4% beyond the arc.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds behind the Denver Nuggets to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.
In St. Joseph’s’ 97-84 win over Dayton on Feb. 24, 2021, the forward recorded a career-high 36 points, six boards, and one assist in 39 minutes as a starter. He finished 10-of-18 (55.6%) shooting from the field and drained five 3-pointers.
Funk played his first five collegiate seasons with St. Joseph’s before transferring to Utah State as a graduate transfer. In 34 starts with Utah State in the 2022-23 season, Funk averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 30.6 minutes per game. Plus, he shot a career-best 90% at the foul line.
Boston Celtics sign undrafted forward Taylor Funk to an Exhibit 10 contract; guards JD Davison and Jay Scrubb occupy two of the Celtics’ three two-way spots
Taylor Funk scored in double figures 22 times last season, including a team-best nine 20-point games. At the end of his final year of eligibility, Funk finished 15th in points (456) in the MWC, 13th in total rebounds (188), and 16th in steals (30).
Additionally, he finished last season 12th in blocks (25) in his conference, second in made 3-pointers (81), 11th in win shares (4.0), third in box plus/minus (6.9), and fifth in offensive box plus/minus (4.9).
After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Funk joined the Miami Heat for the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League. In three outings, the forward averaged 3.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 14.2 minutes per game.
Moreover, an Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins. Guards JD Davison and Jay Scrubb occupy two of the Celtics’ three two-way slots.
Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players an NBA team can sign increased from two to three. Perhaps Taylor Funk could receive Boston’s final two-way spot.
Likewise, guard DJ Steward is signed to an Exhibit 10 contract as well.
Training camp contracts are usually non-guaranteed. NBA teams can waive the player without taking a cap hit. After being waived, the player earns between $5,000 to $75,000 if they remain with the team’s G League affiliate for 60 days.
Boston has 18 players under contract, three under the offseason limit.
Furthermore, Funk is expected to spend time with the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League affiliate.
