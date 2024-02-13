Celtics vs. Nets Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Feb. 13)

Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets (21-31, 24-26-2 ATS) host the Boston Celtics (41-12, 24-27-2 ATS) in the third meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; Celtics vs Nets preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 9-point favorites on the road. BetOnline odds are below.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. Nets Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. Nets Game: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Boston, YES Network

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Celtics -9 (-107) | Nets +9 (-113)

Celtics vs. Nets Odds

Celtics vs. Nets Predictions

The Celtics are 11-1 against their Atlantic Division opponents this season. Boston is also 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 120.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 5.8 steals, and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field.

This will be the two teams’ third matchup this season. The Celtics defeated Brooklyn 121-107 in their last meeting on Nov. 11. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 28 points, and Lonnie Walker IV scored a team-high 20 points for the Nets.

Meanwhile, the Nets are 2-5 in division play. Brooklyn is 4-6 in its past 10 contests, averaging 112.9 points, 39.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.1 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Nets. It should be noted that Brooklyn is 3-6 in games decided by less than four points. The Nets are also 13-16 at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 71.9% chance of defeating Brooklyn. Kristaps Porzingis (back) is listed as questionable for Boston. At the very least, the Nets are capable of covering the spread at home against the Celtics.

For a straight-up pick, the C’s should win with a healthy Jayson Tatum.

Celtics vs. Nets Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Kristaps Porzingis (back; questionable) | PF Xavier Tillman (knee; out indefinitely) | SG Jaden Springer (ankle; downgraded to out)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

SG Cameron Johnson (groin; downgraded to out) | PF Day’Ron Sharpe (knee; upgraded to probable) | SF Dariq Whitehead (shin; out for the season)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Celtics are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.

Boston is 6-1 in its past seven contests.

Next, the C’s have won five straight road games.

As for the Nets, they’re 0-7 in their last seven matchups at home against Boston.

Brooklyn is 1-4 ATS in its past five contests played on a Tuesday.

Plus, the point total has gone under in four of Brooklyn’s previous five games.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

PG Ben Simmons | SG Cam Thomas | PF Dorian Finney-Smith | SF Mikal Bridges | C Nic Claxton

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 53 games, the Celtics are 40-11 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 10-13-2 ATS away, and 12-13 over/under away. The Nets are 12-5 as favorites, 9-26 as underdogs, 15-12-2 ATS at home, and 14-15 over/under at home. Boston is 7-1-1 ATS in its last nine meetings with Brooklyn.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, the Nets to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 228. The C’s are 1-5 ATS in their past six games played in February. Boston has failed to cover just one time against the Nets in recent matchups.

Pick the Celtics to win! For the bottom line, Boston will win. The club is 12-1 in its last 13 games against Brooklyn. But since the C’s are 16-9 on the road this season, a loss is not out of the question. Wait to see whether Porzingis becomes an early scratch in the coming hours.

