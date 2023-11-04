Celtics vs. Nets Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 4)

Tonight, the Boston Celtics (4-0) take on the Brooklyn Nets (3-2) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Celtics vs Nets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 9.5-point road favorites. BetOnline odds are below.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Preview

2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

What time is Celtics vs. Nets Game: 8 p.m. ET

Where is Celtics vs. Nets Game: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

TV Channel(s): NBC Sports Boston, YES Network

2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Celtics -9.5 (-108) | Nets +9.5 (-112)

Celtics vs. Nets Odds

Celtics vs. Nets Predictions

The Celtics enter Saturday night’s matchup on a four-game win streak to open the 2023-24 season. Boston is 10-1 in its last 11 meetings against Brooklyn. However, the Nets defeated the Celtics 115-105 at TD Garden on March 3, 2023. The C’s are also 5-1 in their past six road games.

Through four games, Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, averaging 29.8 points and 9.2 boards per game. Kristaps Porzingis was added in the offseason in a trade with the Washington Wizards. The 7-footer is averaging 18.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks with Boston.

The Celtics scored 155 points against the Indiana Pacers in Wednesday night’s victory, their second most in franchise history. Under coach Red Auerbach, Boston scored 173 points against the Minneapolis Lakers on Feb. 27, 1959.

Meanwhile, the Nets dropped their first two games to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. Now, Brooklyn is on a three-game win streak. Cam Thomas leads the Nets in scoring, averaging 25.8 points per game. Ben Simmons leads the team in rebounds (10 RPG), assists (7.2 APG), and blocks (1.0 BPG).

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 69.1% chance of defeating Brooklyn. For Boston to win its fifth-straight game, the Eastern Conference contender will have to do it without Derrick White. With Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis playing, the C’s should still win this one.

Celtics vs. Nets Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Derrick White (personal; out) | C Neemias Queta (foot; out)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

SG Cameron Johnson (calf; questionable) | C Nic Claxton (ankle; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 7-1 in its last eight games played.

The Celtics are 6-1 ATS in their past seven contests against Brooklyn.

Next, the C’s are 6-0 ATS in their previous six road meetings versus the Nets.

As for the Nets, they’re 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Brooklyn is also winless in its past five contests versus Atlantic Division opponents.

The point total has gone over in four of the Nets’ past six games played on a Saturday.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Jrue Holiday| SG Payton Pritchard | PF Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

PG Ben Simmons | SG Spencer Dinwiddie | PF Mikal Bridges | SF Cam Thomas | C Dorian Finney-Smith

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through four games, the Celtics are 4-0 as favorites, 2-1-1 ATS, 3-1 over/under, 2-0 over/under at home, and 1-1 over/under away. Sportsbooks show Boston as a 9.5-point favorite against Brooklyn. Although the C’s are without Derrick White, they’re coming off a big win over the Indiana Pacers.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, Brooklyn to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 227.5. Note that Brooklyn is 0-6 ATS in its last six games when playing at home against Boston. For one of the more unpopular predictions, the Nets are capable of keeping this game close.

Pick the Celtics to win! As stated above, Boston is 10-1 in its past 11 meetings versus Brooklyn. The Celtics haven’t lost a road game since its Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

