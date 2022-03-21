Celtics vs Thunder Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 8 EST. This game will be played at the Paycom Center as Boston will be coming in as a 12.5 point favorite as they’re currently 43-28. Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA for the past few weeks, while the Thunder have struggled all season long as they’re currently 20-50.

Celtics vs Thunder – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Celtics vs Thunder

📊 Record: Celtics(43-28), Thunder(20-50)

📅 Date: March 21st, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Paycom Center

🎲 Odds: Celtics(-12.5), Thunder(+12.5)

Celtics vs Thunder Odds

The Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to meet on Monday. This is a game that Boston should easily be able to take care of business in.

Celtics vs Thunder Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Celtics Injuries

Aaron Nesmith out

Thunder Injuries

Kenrich Williams out

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander questionable

Josh Giddey out

Derrick Favors out

Mike Muscala out

Ty Jerome out

Lu Dort out

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl out

Celtics vs Thunder Preview

Boston will travel to Oklahoma City on Monday for a battle versus the Thunder. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Monday’s game, check out our Thunder vs Celtics preview below.

Celtics Have Arguably Been The Best In The NBA

What the Boston Celtics have been able to accomplish ever since Christmas is very impressive. They’re going to be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 games.

In Bostons’ most recent game, they were able to come away with an impressive win over the Sacramento Kings, they won 126-97.

On the season, Boston has the number four rated net rating, the number 16 rated offensive rating, and the number one rated defensive rating.

Thunder Are Short-Handed

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had to deal with a few injuries the past few weeks, including injuries to both Josh Giddey and Lu Dort. There is even a chance that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play in this one and if that is the case, Oklahoma City has virtually no chance in this one.

They’re going to be coming into this one after losing to the Orlando Magic on Saturday. They ended up losing by five points in this one as Darius Paisley led the way with 18 points.

NBA Betting Trends — Celtics vs Thunder

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Celtics Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 39 have gone UNDER this season.

35-33-3 ATS this season.

Thunder Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

41-25-4 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Celtics vs Thunder

For this game, I’m going to go with the Boston Celtics to cover the spread. I’m not the biggest fan of taking spreads over 10 points, but I just don’t see a way that Oklahoma City is going to be able to compete in this one.

I’m also going to throw some money on Jayson Tatum to score over 25 points, but I am a bit worried about that one considering he might not play as much as he normally does because Boston might blow OKC out.

