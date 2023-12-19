Celtics vs. Warriors Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Dec. 19)

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors (12-14, 11-15 ATS) host the Boston Celtics (20-5, 12-11-2 ATS) in the first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Celtics vs Warriors matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 5.5-point road favorites. BetOnline odds are below.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. Warriors Game: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. Warriors Game: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): NBC Sports Boston, TNT

NBC Sports Boston, TNT 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Celtics -5.5 (-113) | Warriors +5.5 (-107)

Celtics vs. Warriors Odds

Celtics vs. Warriors Predictions

Heading into Tuesday night’s interconference matchup, the Celtics are 6-5 on the road and have suffered three-straight losses away from TD Garden. Though, Boston is still 8-2 in its last 10 games.

The Celtics are averaging 118.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Boston averages 13 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Through 25 games, Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, averaging 27.3 points and 8.7 boards per game. Derrick White is also averaging team highs of 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

As for the Warriors, they’re 6-6 in their last 12 home games. Golden State is 5-5 in its past 10 games and is averaging 119 points, 47.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.2 steals, and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the floor.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 28 points per game.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 63.7% chance of defeating Golden State. Considering Chris Paul (illness) is questionable and Draymond Green (suspension) is out indefinitely, Boston has the edge tonight.

The C’s might not be able to contain Curry, but Klay Thompson is a different story.

Celtics vs. Warriors Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Kristaps Porzingis (calf; questionable) | PF Luke Kornet (groin; out indefinitely)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PG Chris Paul (illness; questionable) | PF Draymond Green (suspension; out indefinitely) | SG Gary Payton II (calf; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Celtics are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Boston is 5-0 SU in their past five contests.

Next, the C’s are 0-5 ATS in their previous five road games.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 6-12 SU in their last 18 contests.

Golden State is 5-0 SU in its past five home games.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in four of the Dubs’ previous five games.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | PF Jonathan Kuminga | SF Brandin Podziemski | C Kevon Looney

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 25 games, the Celtics are 20-5 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 2-7-2 ATS away, and 5-6 over/under away. On the other side, the Warriors are 10-5 as favorites, 2-9 as underdogs, 3-9 ATS at home, and 7-5 over/under at home. Boston is 1-4 in its last five meetings with Golden State.

However, our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, the Warriors to cover the spread, and the point total to go under 234.5.

Boston is currently tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) for the best record this season. Without Paul and Green, defeating the C’s is a tall order for Curry.

Pick the Celtics to win! Although Boston is on a three-game road skid, Golden State has one of the weakest lineups right now.

At their best, the Warriors are title contenders. But especially evident by last season’s finish, not everyone is on the same page. Sticking with the most logical predictions is the way to go.

