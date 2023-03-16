With March Madness 2023 set to tip off on Thursday at noon, we asked ChatGPT to predict the Final Four and a National Championship winner. The AI revealed its computer picks for March Madness 2023 and picked Alabama to win the national title.

ChatGPT is arguably the world’s most famous AI chatbot. Used for all types of applications, we put ChatGPT’s college basketball knowledge to the test and asked it to preview the Final Four, along with a National Championship winner.

Here is a summary of the ChatGPT Final Four picks and National Championship prediction.

The Best March Madness Betting Sites

ChatGPT March Madness 2023 Bracket & Final Four Preview

ChatGPT March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

ChatGPT didn’t exactly fill out a bracket to make its picks.

Instead, it predicted all four No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four for just the second time in NCAA history. The only other time that all four No. 1 seeds made the Final Four was in 2008 when Kansas won the national title.

Check out ChatGPT’s complete Final Four Preview below.

Alabama to win the National Title (+550)

Alabama comes into March Madness as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide have been one of the best teams in the country all season long. With a 29-5 overall record and a 15-2 mark in conference play, Alabama has already proven that it can play with the nation’s elite teams. In fact, the Crimson Tide have earned 11 Quadrant 1 victories this season, more than any team in the country.

While Nate Oats’ team has been surrounded by controversy of late, it hasn’t proven to be a distraction. Alabama cruised through the SEC Tournament, thanks in large part to freshman Brandon Miller, who could be the best NBA prospect in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas to reach the Final Four (+375)

ChatGPT likes Kansas’ depth and talent to be the difference-maker in March Madness.

The defending National Champions are led by junior big man Jalen Wilson and freshman star Gradey Dick, giving the Jayhawks one of the best 1-2 punches in the country.

Kansas has also improved defensively and Bill Self’s team should come in with some added focus after getting blown out versus Texas during the SEC Tournament.

Houston to reach the Final Four (+145)

ChatGPT praised Houston’s ability on the defensive end of the floor under head coach Kelvin Sampson but the computer AI chatbot has the Cougars falling short in the Final Four versus Kansas.

Houston lost Marcus Sasser during the AAC Tournament and came up short in the final versus Memphis without him.

Sasser was recently named a first-team All-American and will be critical to Houston’s Final Four hopes. While ChatGPT couldn’t account for his injury, Sasser appears to be a game-time decision for the Cougars’ first-round matchup and should be available heading into the second weekend.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like