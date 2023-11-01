A lot was said after the Nuggets vs. Thunder matchup at the start of the week, as we witnessed two big men clash in they court’s heights. We are talking about reigning champion Nikola Jokic and rookie center Chet Holmgren, who after the contest was given advice from the Serbian star over his weight and physique.

As Denver beat Oklahoma City 128-95 on Sunday, the two-time league MVP gave a quick assessment on Chet’s exhibition. “I think he needs experience. I think he needs to be a little bit fatter, to be honest,” Jokić joked. “But yes, he has a talent that is unique.”

After his remarks on his opponent’s weight, he emphasized on the reasons why last year’s No. 2 overall draft pick is special. “He is a really talented guy, but this is his first year. He’s still learning everything: the game, how fast it is, where he’s at an advantage, where he’s at a disadvantage,” he added.

Nikola Jokic scores on Chet Holmgren twice in a row to open the scoring for the #Nuggets #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/0lyBqVBxXP — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) October 29, 2023

The seven-foot-one big man, who only weighs 195 pounds, addressed Jokic’s comments after his team’s win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “It’s hard to get fatter when you’re not fat,” he told the press. “Start somewhere, I guess.”

The 21-year-old was first drafted out of Gonzaga in 2022 but missed the entirety of last season due to a foot injury, making this his rookie year. Ever since the campaign began, Chet is averaging 15 points and 6.3 rebounds after playing all four games.

After October’s part of the season, Holmgren is leading the NBA in blocks with 11 in total. Alongside him at the top of the list are Lakers star Anthony Davis and Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., both are known for fearlessly protecting their rims.

His coach Mark Daigneault believes centers like Holmgren don’t get as much praise as they deserve. “The bigs have been really disrespected in this whole thing. … If you look at the way that the best teams are constructed — yesterday’s team is a great example — they haven’t gone away from the big man,” he said after Sunday’s loss.

After his newest triple-double, coach Michael Malone says he constantly challenged himself to never take Jokic for granted

In last night’s match against the Utah Jazz, Nikola Jokic was first credited with a steal in the final second of the game. However, it was finally changed to a rebound, providing him with his 107th triple-double of his career. His coach Michael Malone says he never ceases to impress him.

“It’s incredible,” he said after Monday’s victory. “I’ve said this for a few years now — I challenge myself never to take Nikola for granted. His greatness every single night. I wasn’t even aware that he had a triple-double.”

Of course the press was all over Nikola after the game, but this time he seemed more open to engage in questions related to his individual accomplishments. He then shared what he believes makes him similar to the other triple-double legends like Russell Westbrook.

“Maybe all-around game, especially offensively,” Jokic explained. “Affect the game in every possible way you can on the offensive end, maybe. That’s versatile.”