Chris Paul passes Larry Bird for 37th on NBA all-time scoring list

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (21,800) passed Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird (21,791) for 37th place on the NBA all-time scoring list in Monday’s 130-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In 26 minutes off the bench, Paul recorded 13 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Plus, the 12-time All-Star shot 6-of-10 (60%) from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors hold sixth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers.

No one was happier than Steph after CP3 dropped his first three as a Warrior 🙌 pic.twitter.com/p8wlY9KBfh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2023



Paul needs 14 points to pass Gary Payton for the 36th spot. The 11-time All-NBA member is also 47 points shy of overtaking Golden State teammate Stephen Curry. If Paul stays healthy, he could pass Curry if the four-time NBA champ misses any games this season.

In Sunday night’s 106-95 win over the Houston Rockets, Paul came off the bench for the first time of his 19-year career. Since the NBA began tracking games started in 1982, no player had appeared in more games and started them all than Paul had entering Sunday.

Including playoffs, Paul started the first 1,365 games of his NBA career. The last time Paul didn’t start a game that counted was in the 2008 Olympics, when Jason Kidd and Kobe Bryant represented the backcourt.

Before that it was on Dec. 13, 2004, when he was late for Wake Forest’s team bus. The 6-foot guard was later benched for the first four minutes of a regular-season game against Temple. Paul started the last 25 games of his college career as well.

On Sunday, the nine-time All-Defensive member recorded eight points and seven assists in 28 minutes as a reserve. Following Monday’s win over New Orleans, Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Paul for accepting a lesser role.

Steve Kerr has been optimistic about this Warriors team but said it’s coming together quicker than anticipated: “It’s incredible to bring Chris Paul off the bench.” pic.twitter.com/pjkd6dRURU — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 31, 2023



“It’s incredible to bring Chris Paul off the bench as your back-up point guard,” Kerr said. “He’s still playing at an incredibly high level. It changes everything when you can start a game off with Steph Curry and then bring Chris with a great second unit into the game.”

Furthermore, Paul has never won an NBA championship. With the Warriors, he has decent odds this season. Golden State’s biggest threats in the Western Conference are the Nuggets and Suns. That should go without saying.

Through four games this 2023-24 season, Paul is averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 30 minutes per game. The former Suns guard is also shooting 40% from the floor and 88.9% at the foul line.