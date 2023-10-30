Chris Paul came off the bench for the first time in his 19-year NBA career in this Sunday’s matchup between the Rockets and the Warriors, who opted for different lineup in their third match of the season. It’s hard to grasp on the thought that ever since he was drafted as the fourt pick by the New Orleans Hornets back in 2005, the veteran has started every single game he’s played in.

“It was definitely different,” Paul shared about this unusual situation that put an end to his record of 1356-straight starts in the league. “But at the end of the day it’s basketball.”

His record came to an end especially due to Draymond Green‘s recovery, as his teammate had missed the first two contests of the campaign due to a sprained angle, and coach Steve Kerr decided to play him first instead of the former Suns star. Now, the only active player who comes close to his mark is LeBron James.

Chris Paul is coming off the bench for the first time in his 19-year career 😳 pic.twitter.com/3kTkG6UZpK — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2023

“It’s whatever I’ve got to do to help our team win,” Paul expressed. “So if that means this, if it means not finishing some games or whatnot, you know, if you get a chance to play long enough in your career, there’s things that’s going to change, there’s things that’s going to be different and I’m here.”

The player who holds the record for most-consecutive stars in NBA history is Karl Malone with 1635. Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett comes in second with 1567. The third and fourth spots are taken respectively by John Stockton and Reggie Miller, as CP3 ended his streak as the fifth player, but has the most-consecutive starts ever.

“It’s massive the way Chris has embraced everything,” said the Golden State trainer. “He just nodded his head and said: ‘Let’s go get ’em.’ Not ever a big deal. When a vet, great player, All-Star shows that kind of sacrifice it just sets the tone for the whole team.”

Both Green and Paul play similar styles on the floor, so it was a hard decision for their head coach to play him off the bench. “I think that will be an advantage that we’ll have,” Draymond explained. “When you’re talking replacing Steph Curry with Chris Paul, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

After beating Houston, Chris Paul reveals why playing with the Warriors’ championship core has made things easier for him

Golden State‘s championship core comprised of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson is a blessing for their new teammate CP3. According to the ex-Phoenix star, who has always been known to make the game easier for his teammates, now reveals that playing with this Warriors squad is also making things easier for him.

“I gave a few ‘d***s,’ and all that, you know what I mean?” the veteran guard said about Curry‘s display. “But we’re all on the same side now, so it’s really dope to be on the side of when you drive, and the guys all want to help and you’re getting wide-open layups.”

Paul admits how fun it is to see his squad’s sharpshooters go up for a shot with the certainty that most of the time they’ll drop inside the rim.

“It’s fun for a guy like me that passes the ball. With Klay coming off, every time he shoots it, I think it’s going in. So playing with those guys makes the game a lot easier,” he added.