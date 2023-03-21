Clark Kellogg’s March Madness Sweet 16 Bracket, Predictions, & Expert Picks

Clark Kellogg released his March Madness 2023 bracket last week and it’s more alive than ever. Get Clark Kellogg’s March Madness Sweet Sixteen 2023 picks and predictions below.

Creating the perfect March Madness bracket is nearly impossible, and this year’s edition was no exception, as no correct predictions survived 24 hours into the first round matches. However, some college basketball experts made very wise picks and have endured almost a week of the NCAA Tournament, and CBS analyst Clark Kellogg is one of these survivors. One of his most audacious choices is still alive, as he picked Gonzaga to win the National Championship.

Check out some of his picks below:

Clark Kellogg’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

Clark Kellogg’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Former NBA player Kellogg was first part of Ohio State University before he became a professional. Ever since his retirement, he’s been a longtime analyst for CBS Sports and has always shown a special interest for covering March Madness. Earlier in the year he had his list down to three choices with Gonzaga, Alabama, and Kansas.

Now, Kellogg still has three strong picks left in his bracket. While Alabama winning the South Region is the most probable, Gonzaga taking the trophy home is still his boldest prediction yet.

Gonzaga to win the National Championship (+1100)

Before March Madness started, Kellogg had this strange confidence about him when he would talk about Gonzaga’s chances of conquering this year’s NCAA Tournament. He believed that the fact that they weren’t a No.1 seed actually benefits them, and that players such as Drew Timmie had the experience to lead this squad to the Finals.

Now the No.3 seed in the West Region beat the Gran Canyon by 18 points, and then defeated TCU 84 to 81. And well, Kellogg was right, Timmie has outscored every player sharing the court with him so far, having dropped 28 points in the last round. Now they face UCLA, one of the campaign’s favorites in the Sweet Sixteen stage.

Xavier to reach the Final Four (+600)

Another stunning pick from Kellogg was Xavier reaching the tournament’s semifinals and winning the Midwest Region. This deep run was backed by the fact that they are led by coach Sean Miller, an experienced trainer who’s guided their team to a 15-5 record in the Big East Conference before March Madness.

The Musketeers have beaten Kennesaw State (72-67) and Pittsburgh (84-73) and now face No.2 seed Texas Longhorns in the final sixteen stage of this NCAA Tournament.

Alabama Crimson Tide to win the South Region (-130)

Everyone’s safe prediction this year was Alabama taking the NCAA trophy back home. They weren’t just the team with the highest odds to conquer the title next to Houston (who are still alive in the championship), but they also possess Brandon Miller, currently one of the best players in college basketball.

And they’ve sure proved their might so far in March Madness, having beated both Texas A&M and Maryland by a 20-point margin in the first two rounds. Now they’ll have a stronger challenge against fifth seed San Diego State University.

