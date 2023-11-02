Denver finally lost. Just as it seemed they were going to keep cruising by every team during this 2023/24 regular season, the reigning champs’ winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night after losing 110-89 to the Timberwolves. Believe it or not, it also meant the Nuggets’ largest loss since April 4, back when they fell against the Rockets by 19 points just before the playoffs.

It seemed the team’s accuracy was doomed from the start, as the Colorado franchise combined for a 39.6% from field goal attempts and only 19.6% from beyond the arc. On the other hand, Minnesota made 45.8% of their shots from the floor and 38.1% from the deep.

“We’re 4-1, and tonight, we got our butts kicked,” said coach Michael Malone after their first defeat of the campaign. “Hopefully, it’s a reminder that we’re gonna get everybody’s best every night. They wanted to come out and they had a lot to show and prove, and we just didn’t match it.”

Check out last night’s highlights of the match, as the Wolves took sweet revenge from the team that eliminated them from last season’s playoffs:

As usual, Nikola Jokic had probably one of the team’s few positive exhibitions, considering he recorded a new double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. However, Minnesota’s team effort paid off as Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 21 points, and Anthony Edwards hit 25 on 50% shooting.

Wolves coach Chris Finch praised his squad’s defense, who executed their strategy perfectly. “If they’re going to put Gordon at the rim,” he said after the contest, “we’re going to put Rudy (Gobert) at the rim.”

However, it wasn’t only an outstanding effort from the French center, as the trainer also credited Towns for guarding the Serbian superstar. “He did a really good job of putting a body on [Jokic],” Finch said. “…You just got to fight him enough that you can bring help when you need to.”

It seems that Minnesota’s infamous strategy of pairing up two big men on the floor might just pay off, as they’ve proved to handle elite offenses with their size.

Coach Finch was clearly satisfied with what he witnessed on the court. “This was a great, focused effort. Executed everything we talked about really well, at a high-level,” he concluded.

Denver recently unleashed their new City Edition jerseys which pay tribute to their Rocky Mountain culture

The Nuggets just released their brand-new City Edition jersey and it is much more than a simple uniform. According to the club, it’s a representation of their Mile High City culture, which they believe to be a competitive advantage at their own Ball Arena.

The reigning champs play at the highest elevation in the league. “5280 is a badge of honor,” said Declan J. Bolger, Denver’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “5280 is a competitive advantage for us, and this City Edition uniform is an opportunity to reinforce that competitive advantage… It’s our rallying cry.”

“The skyline is at 5,280 (feet above sea level),” he further explained. “The skyline and number are interchangeable. Everybody looks at that skyline and knows that’s Mile High Basketball, Denver, which is at 5280.”

According to the schedule for the 5280 Night / City Edition matches, the first game that will showcase these threads will be on Monday, December 18th vs. Dallas Mavericks.