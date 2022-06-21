Cory Joseph opts into $5.1 million option to stay with Pistons

According to sources, point guard Cory Joseph is picking up his $5.1 million player option to remain with the Pistons. His options are more limited at this point of his playing career. He was waived by Detroit at the end of July in 2021. Then, he re-signed with the team on Aug. 10 on a two-year, $10 million deal. A portion of his 2021-22 salary was partially guaranteed.

In a total of 65 games played in the 2021-22 season, the 12-year veteran averaged 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Thus far, Cory Joseph has played for five NBA teams in his career: Spurs, Raptors, Pacers, Kings and Pistons.

Moreover, on Mar. 25, 2021, the Kings traded Joseph, a 2021 second-round draft pick and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Pistons for Delon Wright. In his first 19 games played with Detroit, he averaged 12 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Joseph was selected 29th overall by the Spurs in the 2011 NBA Draft.

NBA betting picks, news, sports betting content and rumors are on the main page.

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is opting into his $5.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 21, 2022

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey decided to move the veteran guard into the starting rotation last season. While Cade Cunningham — the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft — led the team in scoring with 17.4 points, having a seasoned player around must have helped the rookie. After all, Joseph shot 41.4% from 3-point range.

RELATED: NBA Draft 2022: Top 10 Best Guard Prospects

Cory Joseph is better off staying with the Pistons

Not to mention, Joseph’s style of play could help develop third-year guard Killian Hayes. He averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season. Hayes was selected seventh overall by the team in the 2020 NBA Draft. Joseph is not only a serviceable guard for his team’s backcourt, but he might also just be the key to developing Detroit’s young talent.

Furthermore, the Pistons can only go up the standings at this point. They finished 23-59 (.280) in the Eastern Conference last season, ranking 14th overall. When the Pistons won the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, it was the first time they earned the top selection since 1970. So, Dwane Casey and G.M. Troy Weaver have to continue to build around Cunningham.

Unfortunately, Joseph’s future with the organization may depend on which players the Pistons select in Thursday night’s draft. They hold the Nos. 5 and 46 picks this time around. As of right now, most 2022 NBA mock drafts have Iowa forward Keegan Murray at No. 5. Detroit would be the perfect fit for Murray, considering Cunningham needs more support.

BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS and MyBookie are among the best online sportsbooks and betting sites for NBA betting. Read our list of the best online sportsbooks.

RELATED: NBA Draft 2022: Top 10 Best Forward Prospects