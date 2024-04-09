Current Clutch Player of the Year Odds

The Clutch Player of the Year award is one of the newest awards the league has recently introduced. De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings won it last year. Now, it looks as if a new face will take home the award this season. There is plenty of star talent attached to those who currently have the best odds to win the 2024 NBA Clutch Player of the Year.

Clutch Player of the Year Odds as of April 8, 2024

DeMar DeRozan (-150 Odds)

The mid-range maestro has always been clutch throughout his career. It seems like year after year DeRozan is stringing together a stretch of insane game-winners at the buzzer. This season is no different. The Chicago Bulls find themselves once again in the NBA Play-In Tournament. However, DeRozan is hardly to blame for the team’s mediocre performance this year. DeRozan is currently averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 total rebounds per game while tallying an effective field goal percentage of 50.3 percent.

Steph Curry (+120 Odds)

Curry is the type of player who will always be in this award race. What else is there to say about the superstar from Golden State at this point? He is the greatest shooter of all time, is considered by many as a top-10 player in NBA history and can heat up at any moment. Despite the Warriors’ inconsistencies this year, Curry has been dominant during clutch time. This year, Steph Curry is averaging 26.5 points, 5.0 assists per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 40.3 percent.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+1,600 Odds)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an MVP caliber-like season. On top of having a career year, he has already hit numerous game winners. While it is a long shot, SGA has the chance to potentially win two major awards this year. With numbers of 30.3 points, 2.1 steals, and 5.5 total rebounds per game while leading the Thunder to a top-three seed in the Western Conference, it is easy to see why SGA is in the thick of two award races.

Damian Lillard (+6,000 Odds)

The term “Dame time,” has been coined for a reason. While things are not currently looking great for the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard has still turned it on when needed during clutch moments. Many have said Lillard is on the verge of being washed. However, his moments during the clutch have disproven this sentiment. During his first year with the Bucks, Lillard has tallied 24.5 points, 7.0 assists, 4.4 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 51.2 percent. While Lillard is a long shot to win this award, do not be surprised if he is in the thick of the race in the future.