Key Highlights:

Since trading for Damian Lillard, Bucks.com web traffic is up 500%

Milwaukee has added over 200,000 social media followers since Lillard joined the team

The Bucks have sold an additional 1,500 ticket packages for the 2023-24 NBA season

Lillard leads the NBA in clutch points per game (10.5) by a wide margin

It’s Dame Time in Milwaukee and Bucks fans have already embraced their newest superstar in a big way, both on and off the court.

Since Lillard joined the team in mid-October, traffic to the team’s website, Bucks.com, is up a whopping 500 percent.

The Dame effect hasn’t stopped there.

Considered a small market team, the addition of Lillard has already expanded the Bucks’ reach on social media as well. Milwaukee has added over 200,000 followers to its social media accounts, which has also helped them sell an additional 1,500 ticket packages for the upcoming NBA season, according to Boardroom.

Lillard Brings Expanded Social Media Reach To Milwaukee

Damian Lillard’s trade request was one of the hottest topics of the NBA offseason but his move to Milwaukee turned out to be a big surprise. Rumored to favor a deal with the Miami Heat, the Bucks stepped in at the last minute and made Portland an offer that it couldn’t refuse.

So far, the deal has already paid some early dividends in Milwaukee with web traffic, ticket package sales, and social media followers on the rise.

Lillard has quite the social media presence himself and he’s brought some of that expanded reach to the Bucks. The All-Star point guard has a budding music career under the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A. His exploits on and off the court have helped him amass a huge following of over 13.5 million followers on X and Instagram.

Lillard has over 10 million followers on Instagram and 3.5 million followers on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

By comparison, the official Milwaukee Bucks X account has just 2 million followers and 5.4 million followers on Instagram.

How Are Things Going On The Court With Lillard & Antetokounmpo?

Fellow superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has already declared that the Bucks’ are Lillard’s team and has given him the green light to take over late in games.

Through five games, Milwaukee sits with a 3-2 overall record, thanks in large part to the offseason acquisition of Lillard, who leads the NBA in clutch points by a wide margin. In fact, Lillard is scoring a whopping 10.5 clutch points per game while shooting 71.4 percent from the floor and 75 percent from 3-point range during crunch time.

Kawhi Leonard and Malik Monk are tied for second in the NBA at 6.5 clutch points per game.