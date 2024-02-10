D’Angelo Russell is currently on pace to become the first Los Angeles Lakers player to make 200 3-pointers in a single season. Through only 49 games, Russell has made 132 3-pointers on 316 attempts (41.8%).

Nick Van Excel holds the Lakers’ franchise record with 183 3-pointers, set in the 1994-95 season. Kobe Bryant is second with 180 3s in 2005-06, followed by Excel again (177 in 1996-97) and Chucky Atkins (176 in 2004-05).

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold 12th-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Malik Monk also ranks fifth on the Lakers’ all-time list with 173 3-pointers in the 2021-22 season. Nick Young is next with 170 in 2016-17, followed by Jodie Meeks (162 in 2013-14) and LeBron James (161 in 2021-22).

Van Excel made 183 3s on 511 attempts (35.8%) in 80 games of 1994-95. Barring an injury, Russell should break Van Excel’s franchise record by the end of the season. He’s averaging 2.7 3s per game on 6.4 attempts.

In Los Angeles’ 141-132 win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 25, Russell recorded 29 points on 10-of-18 (55.6%) shooting from the field and making a season-high eight 3-pointers on 13 attempts (61.5%).

The nine-year veteran has 23 games this season with three or more made 3-pointers. He has also logged nine games with at least five made 3s.

In the Lakers’ 139-122 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, he scored 30 points on 9-of-19 (47.4%) shooting from the floor and draining six 3-pointers on 13 attempts (46.2%).

The Lakers snapped New Orleans’ four-game winning streak. Russell sat out Thursday’s loss to Denver with left knee soreness. His improved play in recent weeks led to the front office keeping him at the trade deadline.

Moreover, Russell hit a career-high 234 3-pointers on 635 attempts (36.9%) with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2018-19 season. He made 81 appearances that season and averaged 2.9 3s per game on 7.8 attempts.

Russell is 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers this season with 132 — tied with De’Aaron Fox and CJ McCollum.

Buddy Hield (141), Damian Lillard (141), Michael Porter Jr. (141), Lauri Markkanen (140), Donovan Mitchell (136), and Fred VanVleet (135) are among the players still ranked ahead of him.