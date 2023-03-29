DeMarcus Cousins admits he ‘would love to get a real answer’ over why no NBA franchise has offered him a contract

It’s been almost a year since DeMarcus Cousins last played as a professional basketball player, as we’ve witnessed the veteran struggle over the fact that no team has shown real interest in hiring his services. Yet again, the 32-year-old expressed his frustration in a new interview saying he “can never really get the raw honest truth” over the lack of opportunities.

The center athlete was invited to participate on SiriusXM NBA Radio this Tuesday night, as he said he “would love to get a real answer.” Check out part of the interview for yourselves:

“I can never really get the raw honest truth”. DeMarcus Cousins joined @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 and talked about his desire to play in the NBA again. Now you can listen AND watch JT & EJ – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App 👇 📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/RcxwnA6nRB — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 28, 2023

Let’s recap on who’s given him the chance to prove himself lately. Back in January, when the transfer window was still open, the Lakers took him in for some workouts next to another controversial player at the time, Meyers Leonard. After a couple of weeks, the Los Angeles administration decided not to offer them contracts.

However, at least Leonard eventually was taken in by the Bucks in February, and Cousins was again left with no chances of returning to the NBA. Talking about Milwaukee, they were one of the last teams to offer him a one-year deal ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Then out of nowhere, the Wisconsin club waived him unexpectedly, leaving the 32-year-old veteran without a clue. Back then, all Milwaukee’s GM Jon Horst said was that they rathered have an open roster slot in the team.

“We wouldn’t have been able to get through this difficult stretch of the season as successfully as we did without DeMarcus,” Horst told ESPN last year. “At the end of the day, we made a strategic decision to have an open roster spot, but there’s nothing that would prevent us from partnering with DeMarcus again down the road. He was so good for us, and hopefully we helped him, too.”

Finally, after all the uncertainty around him, the Nuggets decided to give him a shot for the rest of last season. The big man participated in 48 games with both teams, as he averaged 5.6 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, and 9.0 points, shooting at 46% from the field and 30.3% from behind the three-point line.

One of Cousins greatest performances of last year was on March 4, as the six-foot-10 player dropped 31 points and won 9 rebounds against the Houston Rockets.

Take a look at the highlights from that great exhibition as Denver won 116 to 101:

You could say that Cousins’ decadence first began when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon back in 2018, as he averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists at that point. While he made his way back to the NBA courts, he never really performed as well as he did when he played for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings.

To top if off, the veteran then fell to injury once again, as he tore his ACL before the 2019/20 campaign started. Even though it’s clear he’ll never be the same star we once saw grace the court, we can’t help but wonder why NBA franchises have closed their doors to him.

For now, it seems his aspirations for playing in the league this season are over, and he’ll have to keep training and hoping someone gives him a chance for the next tournament.