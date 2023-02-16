Home » news » Denvers Nikola Jokic Passes The Legendary Magic Johnson With This Insane Triple Double Stat

Denver’s Nikola Jokic Passes The Legendary Magic Johnson With This Insane Triple-Double Stat

In their final game before the all-star break, the Denver Nuggets beat the Mavs at home 118-109. The Nuggets have a 41-18 record which is first in the West and it’s a five-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in second. That improves Denver’s record to 7-3 in the last ten and head into the break with a three-game win streak. With his 21st triple-double of the season last night, Nikola Jokic passed Magic Johnson for the most consecutive games won with a triple-double. 

Jokic’s scoring numbers are down this season, but he’s taken his game to new heights as he averages a triple-double for the season. He’ll be just the third player in NBA history to do so if he can finish the season with a triple-double average. Only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook have accomplished that.

The five-time all-star will look to be the first big-man in league history to do so. Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (+750) to win the Finals this season.

Nikola Jokic continues his case for a possible third-straight MVP trophy

In a 118-109 win vs Dallas last night Jokic finished the game with 14/13/10 along with one steal and one block. That was his 21st triple-double of the season and it helped him pass the Hall of Famer Magic Johnson in a unique NBA stat. Johnson previously held the record for most games won consecutively when he had a triple-double at 24.

Jokic passed that last night when the team won a record 25th game when he records a triple-double. Johnson held that record from the 1984-1987 season. Along with his dominant triple-double outings, Jokic is on pace to potentially be the third player in league history win three-straight MVP trophies.

The previous three are Bill Russell 1960-1963, Wilt Chamberlain 1965-1968, and Larry Bird 1983-1986. Denver’s next game after the all-star break is 2/23 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

