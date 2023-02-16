Denver’s Nikola Jokic Passes The Legendary Magic Johnson With This Insane Triple-Double Stat

In their final game before the all-star break, the Denver Nuggets beat the Mavs at home 118-109. The Nuggets have a 41-18 record which is first in the West and it’s a five-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in second. That improves Denver’s record to 7-3 in the last ten and head into the break with a three-game win streak. With his 21st triple-double of the season last night, Nikola Jokic passed Magic Johnson for the most consecutive games won with a triple-double.

Jokic’s scoring numbers are down this season, but he’s taken his game to new heights as he averages a triple-double for the season. He’ll be just the third player in NBA history to do so if he can finish the season with a triple-double average. Only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook have accomplished that.

The five-time all-star will look to be the first big-man in league history to do so. Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (+750) to win the Finals this season.

The Nuggets have won an NBA record 25 straight regular season games when Nikola Jokic drops a triple-double. The previous record for consecutive wins when a player records a triple-double belonged to Magic Johnson and the Lakers (24 games). pic.twitter.com/9LUE3MP9vp — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 16, 2023

Nikola Jokic continues his case for a possible third-straight MVP trophy

In a 118-109 win vs Dallas last night Jokic finished the game with 14/13/10 along with one steal and one block. That was his 21st triple-double of the season and it helped him pass the Hall of Famer Magic Johnson in a unique NBA stat. Johnson previously held the record for most games won consecutively when he had a triple-double at 24.

Jokic passed that last night when the team won a record 25th game when he records a triple-double. Johnson held that record from the 1984-1987 season. Along with his dominant triple-double outings, Jokic is on pace to potentially be the third player in league history win three-straight MVP trophies.

The previous three are Bill Russell 1960-1963, Wilt Chamberlain 1965-1968, and Larry Bird 1983-1986. Denver’s next game after the all-star break is 2/23 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.