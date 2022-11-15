Desmond Bane To Miss Two-To-Three Weeks For Memphis With Toe Injury

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a strong start to the season with a 9-5 record and are first place in the Southeast Division. Memphis has been lead by a duo of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane who have both been having all-star caliber season. Sadly, the Grizzlies announced today that their 24 year old SG is expected to miss some time.

Third year pro Desmond Bane has been diagnosed with a grade 2 sprain in his right big toe and is set to be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks. He suffered this injury in Friday’s win vs the Minnesota Timberwolves and did not play in Sunday loss to the Washington Wizards. It will be a tough loss for the Grizzlies, but luckily, they’re expected to get a big time player back who could be a boost the team needs while Bane is out.

The duo of Desmond Bane and Ja Morant had been a strong one for the Grizzlies. Before Banes injury, both Morant and himself were the only players on their team who average 30 minutes played per game. Bane was averaging (24.7) points, (4.9) rebounds, and (4.8) assists per game in 12 games played. He’s established himself as an elite three-point shooter to begin his career and was making 3.8 three-pointers per game this season. That was fifth among all NBA players this season. He is shooting a career best 45 percent from deep so far this season.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) intends to make his season debut Tuesday night against New Orleans Pelicans on TNT, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 15, 2022

Luckily, PF Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to make his season debut for the Grizzlies tonight after recovering from an offseason foot surgery he had to have. Jackson Jr. lead the league in blocks last season with 2.3 per game and that would easily lead his team again this season. At 22, he’s apart of the young Grizzlies core that can be a serious contender in the West for years to come.